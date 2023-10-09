ACT Adds To Coalition Of Chaos’ Meltdown

The coalition of chaos’ meltdown days out from the election has accelerated with David Seymour repeating his threat to destabilise a possible future Government by sitting on the cross benches and voting issue by issue, Grant Robertson says.

It’s been reported this morning that David Seymour repeated his threat from three weeks ago not to join a coalition but to vote for every piece of legislation on a bill-by-bill basis if he doesn’t achieve his bottom lines in negotiations. That would deliver ACT a continual veto power over every piece of legislation.

“National, ACT and New Zealand First’s final week meltdown is giving New Zealanders a taste of how chaotic a government they would be,” Grant Robertson said.

“Yesterday Chris Bishop was talking about a second election rather than working with New Zealand First, today ACT is talking again about holding a government to ransom by voting issue by issue and not offering confidence and supply.

“That means Christopher Luxon and Winston Peters will have to go cap in hand to David Seymour on every single vote, every single dollar of spending and there is no guarantee that could pass a budget.

“That could result in US-style Government shut downs where nothing can happen until David Seymour gets his way.

“New Zealand has never had a government like that before. It would be incredibly chaotic, destabilising and would put New Zealand’s economic recovery at risk.

“All this highlights Christopher Luxon’s poor judgement and inexperience and points to the rings Seymour and Peters will run around him. It's clear that if he wins, New Zealand will lose.

“New Zealand needs mature, experienced, and stable Government. Only a vote for Labour provides that.

“We’ve been clear we won’t work with New Zealand First and have a strong track record of providing stable Government over recent years during incredibly challenging times.

“If National, ACT and New Zealand first can’t agree on anything this week, there is no way they can offer stable Government after the election. Only a party vote for Labour achieves that,” Grant Robertson said.

