Parliament

Déjà Vu As Hipkins Misleads On Prison Numbers

Monday, 9 October 2023, 11:17 am
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

“Chris Hipkins’ claim on Newstalk ZB that the reduction in prison numbers is primarily due to fewer people in prison on driving and cannabis charges, is completely wrong and was disproven when his Police Minister said it months ago,” says ACT Leader David Seymour.

“Hipkins said to Mike Hosking this morning “the areas where we’ve seen a reduction in the number of people in prison, it’s been primarily traffic offences or drug and alcohol offences.”

“This is almost exactly the same false claim made by Police Minister Ginny Anderson on the same ZB show back in July. It was untrue then and is untrue now.

“Figures from Statistics New Zealand show that the population of sentenced prisoners, not those awaiting trial, dropped by 4,092, or 44 per cent between 2017 and 2022. Helpfully, Stats NZ break prisoner numbers down by each prisoner’s worst offence.

“Since 2017, the largest drop was ‘Offences against justice procedures, government security and government operations,’ at 990 fewer prisoners in the 2022 year than 2017.

“The second largest drop was ‘Acts intended to cause injury,’ 606 fewer people were in prison with that as their worst offence in 2022 than in 2017. Rounding out the top three was “Unlawful entry with intent/burglary, break and enter,” with a drop of 603.

“’Traffic and Vehicle Regulatory Offences’ were fourth, with a drop of 459, and ‘illicit drug offences’ were sixth, with a drop of 324 in the years 2017-2022. Traffic and Cannabis had nowhere near the largest drops in prisoner numbers, as Hipkins claimed.

“It is possible he was talking about percentage drops, but he would still be incorrect. In the years 2017-2022, traffic did have the largest percentage reduction, 66 per cent, and drugs had the fourth largest reduction, at 53 per cent.

“However, these figures still aren’t the greatest and second greatest. The percentage reductions are higher because there were fewer people in jail on these charges to start with. The public are interested in the number of dangerous people let out.

“It’s possible he was referring to a different starting year. ACT has crunched the numbers, comparing every starting year from 1998 onwards with the imprisonment figures in 2022. There is not a single year where traffic and drugs have the two largest reductions in sentenced prisoners.

“Hipkins has not just got this a little bit wrong. We can’t see how he could have thought he was right. Had he been answering questions in Parliament, he would have been before the Privileges Committee.

“What is clear is that this Government has a woeful record, not just for locking up fewer prisoners, but for locking up fewer of the most serious offenders.

“ACT will end Labour’s prisoner reduction experiment. Until we accept reality and start locking up more criminals, Kiwis will remain unsafe in their communities, their workplaces and even their homes.

“Imprisonment is better than lawlessness. Locking up criminals is about preventing more victims.”

Government/PM Hipkins: Statement On The Escalation Of Violence In Israel And Gaza

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins today expressed grave concern at the escalation of violence in Israel and Gaza. “New Zealand condemns unequivocally the terror attacks led by Hamas on Israel. We are appalled by the targeting of civilians, and the taking of hostages which violate fundamental international humanitarian law principles,” Chris Hipkins said. More

Glen Johnson: UKRAINE: All Is Far From Quiet On The Eastern Front

The 'Surovikin Line' - a 120-km-wide death trap, densely mined and replete with anti-tank ditches, dragon’s teeth, and layers of trenches - was deliberately constructed to exact a horrific toll on advancing Ukrainian troops. And that is what has happened over the past four months. Ukraine’s forces remain bogged down in a meat grinder, having made marginal gains, and only “breached” the first defensive line near Rabotino, where their soldiers have been funneled into low-ground positions and are assailed from the high ground on three sides. More


 
 
ACT Party: Public Services Will Be Accountable To Taxpayers

ACT will set benchmarks for key government services like health, education, welfare, immigration and track performance over time; require Ministers to issue KPIs for chief executives; complete performance reviews, and release them publicly; and introduce performance pay for chief executives. More


ACT Party: Justice For Victims Means Less Crims On Electronic Monitoring

“The New Windsor stabbing by a man on home detention is yet another example of how New Zealand’s justice system is too soft on criminals and weak for victims. ACT’s changes to sentencing laws will mean the focus is on protecting victims and minimising risk to the community, if a violent offender is likely to re-offend, they should go to jail," says David Seymour. More


Green Party: Making Life Better For Renters

“In the first 100 days of a new government, we will introduce legislation to make sure everyone who rents always has a safe, healthy and affordable place to call home. For far too long, inaction by successive governments has forced thousands of people to pay through the roof to live in cold, damp, and unhealthy homes that are making them sick," says Marama Davidson. More


Labour Party: Brutal Rates Rises Under National

“Since 2021, information has been available that shows small districts will have brutal rates increases to continue to meet acceptable standards for water infrastructure. National shows no concern that small rural districts will be hit the hardest. The cost of making essential improvements to water treatment plants is still high whether you’re in large metropolitan council or a small rural district," says Kieran McAnulty. More

National Party: Kiwis Rushing To Check Out Tax Calculator

Over 50,000 Kiwis logged on to National’s tax calculator last night to see how much tax relief they will get in National’s Back Pocket Boost policy. “More than 300,000 New Zealanders have now logged on to see how much tax relief they will get under a National government," says Nicola Willis. More


Victoria University: Who Is Going Negative In The Campaign?

Analysis of Facebook posts by the two major parties shows National is posting more negative material in this election campaign than Labour, says Dr Mona Krewel. More


Election Podcast: Hamilton To Cost Hamilton $140K If Elected To Hamilton (East)

The Scoop Election team tracked down the local body politicians who stood in 2022 promising to represent their communities until 2025 but are now looking to assist democracy as MPs in Parliament. Hamilton Councillor Ryan Hamilton looks to be a safe bet for the (prior to 2020) safe Blue seat of Hamilton East. More


Government: Big Boost To Marine Protection

First marine reserves in south-eastern South Island. Six new marine reserves increase mainland reserves by 67%. Protects habitats of hoiho/yellow-eyed penguin, toroa/northern royal albatross, rāpoka/New Zealand sea lion, as well as brittle stars, squat lobster, kōura, shrimps, crabs, sponges, sea squirts, reef fishes and many others. More

