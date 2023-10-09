Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
ACT’s Open Letter To Public Service Chief Executives

Monday, 9 October 2023, 2:12 pm
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

ACT Leader David Seymour has today released an open letter addressed to the chief executives of all public service departments outlining ACT’s commitments to New Zealanders for real change the in public service from 15 October.

“Government departments have made New Zealanders’ lives more expensive and divided them by race. They are tired of it, and so is ACT”, says Mr Seymour.

“The New Zealanders ACT represents are struggling to pay their bills and yet they see in the news every week another example of government departments wasting their money.

“The amount of their money government departments spend each year has increased from $80 billion to $139 billion. But access to quality public services is worse than it was in 2017.

“Spending more of their money, and delivering less, is what’s driving up inflation and their cost of life.

“Government departments are also twisting the meaning of the Treaty to justify giving different rights to different groups of New Zealanders.

“They tell us they want to live in a country where two children born side by side are treated equally by their government.

“If New Zealanders give ACT the privilege of being part of the next government, there will be real change in the public service from 15 October.

“We will work as hard to protect every taxpayer dollar as they worked to earn it by going through the budget line by line and requiring departments to justify how their money is being spent. We will demand better healthcare and education for every dollar spent.

“We will stop government discrimination by race by ending co-governance. Services like healthcare will be delivered based on need, not race.

“With ACT in Government, public servants are not going to get away with wasting taxpayers’ money and dividing them by race. On 15 October, real change is coming.”

A copy of the open letter can be found here.

Government/PM Hipkins: Statement On The Escalation Of Violence In Israel And Gaza

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins today expressed grave concern at the escalation of violence in Israel and Gaza. “New Zealand condemns unequivocally the terror attacks led by Hamas on Israel. We are appalled by the targeting of civilians, and the taking of hostages which violate fundamental international humanitarian law principles,” Chris Hipkins said. More

Gordon Campbell: On Why Winston Peters Could Be National’s New BFF

Over the weekend, some classic double speak from National. Christopher Luxon is saying he’ll be able to make a deal with whatever power configuration the voters hand to him. (He’s been a CEO deal maker with an international airline, don’t you know.) But simultaneously, National’s campaign manager Chris Bishop is threatening a second election if National doesn’t get the results it wants. At least Luxon is paying lip service to the notion that he needs to respect the wishes of the electorate and make the best deal he can manage from the hand delivered to him by the voters. More


 
 
ACT Party: Public Services Will Be Accountable To Taxpayers

ACT will set benchmarks for key government services like health, education, welfare, immigration and track performance over time; require Ministers to issue KPIs for chief executives; complete performance reviews, and release them publicly; and introduce performance pay for chief executives. More


ACT Party: Justice For Victims Means Less Crims On Electronic Monitoring

“The New Windsor stabbing by a man on home detention is yet another example of how New Zealand’s justice system is too soft on criminals and weak for victims. ACT’s changes to sentencing laws will mean the focus is on protecting victims and minimising risk to the community, if a violent offender is likely to re-offend, they should go to jail," says David Seymour. More


Green Party: Making Life Better For Renters

“In the first 100 days of a new government, we will introduce legislation to make sure everyone who rents always has a safe, healthy and affordable place to call home. For far too long, inaction by successive governments has forced thousands of people to pay through the roof to live in cold, damp, and unhealthy homes that are making them sick," says Marama Davidson. More


Labour Party: Brutal Rates Rises Under National

“Since 2021, information has been available that shows small districts will have brutal rates increases to continue to meet acceptable standards for water infrastructure. National shows no concern that small rural districts will be hit the hardest. The cost of making essential improvements to water treatment plants is still high whether you’re in large metropolitan council or a small rural district," says Kieran McAnulty. More

National Party: Kiwis Rushing To Check Out Tax Calculator

Over 50,000 Kiwis logged on to National’s tax calculator last night to see how much tax relief they will get in National’s Back Pocket Boost policy. “More than 300,000 New Zealanders have now logged on to see how much tax relief they will get under a National government," says Nicola Willis. More


Victoria University: Who Is Going Negative In The Campaign?

Analysis of Facebook posts by the two major parties shows National is posting more negative material in this election campaign than Labour, says Dr Mona Krewel. More


Election Podcast: Hamilton To Cost Hamilton $140K If Elected To Hamilton (East)

The Scoop Election team tracked down the local body politicians who stood in 2022 promising to represent their communities until 2025 but are now looking to assist democracy as MPs in Parliament. Hamilton Councillor Ryan Hamilton looks to be a safe bet for the (prior to 2020) safe Blue seat of Hamilton East. More


Government: Big Boost To Marine Protection

First marine reserves in south-eastern South Island. Six new marine reserves increase mainland reserves by 67%. Protects habitats of hoiho/yellow-eyed penguin, toroa/northern royal albatross, rāpoka/New Zealand sea lion, as well as brittle stars, squat lobster, kōura, shrimps, crabs, sponges, sea squirts, reef fishes and many others. More

