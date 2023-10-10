Key Dates For Port Waikato By-election

The Electoral Commission is preparing for a by-election in the Port Waikato electorate on Saturday 25 November 2023.

The by-election follows the death of a Port Waikato candidate during this year’s General Election.

Party votes in the Port Waikato electorate will be counted in the General Election results. Port Waikato electorate votes will not be counted, and a by-election will be held after the election to elect a member of Parliament for Port Waikato.

Candidate nominations for the by-election close at noon on Friday 20 October, advance voting starts on Monday 13 November, and election day is Saturday 25 November.

The electoral roll for the by-election will be the roll as at midnight Saturday 14 October. Only eligible voters enrolled by this time in the Port Waikato electorate will be able to vote in the by-election.

Key dates for the by-election are listed below.

PORT WAIKATO BY-ELECTION TIMETABLE Tuesday 10 October Port Waikato electorate by-election dates formally announced Monday 16 October Writ Day Governor General issues writ directing the Electoral Commission to hold the Port Waikato by-election Friday 20 October, noon Nominations close for candidates in the Port Waikato by-election Saturday 21 October, noon Port Waikato by-election candidates announced by the Electoral Commission Ballot paper printing starts Wednesday 8 November Overseas voting starts Monday 13 November Advance voting starts Friday 24 November All political advertising ceases and election signs taken down by midnight Saturday 25 November Election day for Port Waikato by-election Voting places open from 9am to 7pm Saturday 25 November Preliminary Results progressively available from 7pm on www.electionresults.govt.nz. Targets for release are: by 9pm results from 50% of voting places by 10.30pm results from 95% of voting places These are targets not guarantees Wednesday 6 December Official Results declared (including special declaration and overseas votes) Monday 11 December Deadline for applications for judicial recount Tuesday 12 December Return of Writ by Electoral Commission naming successful candidate (presuming no recount) Tuesday 26 March 2024 Deadline for Returns of Candidate Election Expenses and Donations to Electoral Commission

