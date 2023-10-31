Te Pāti Māori Statement On Gaza

Prime Minister Hipkins has been vocal in condemning HAMAS but silent on the war crimes of Israel as though Palestinian lives matter less.

The bombing of hospitals, homes and churches is not self-defence. The use of white phosphorous in densely populated areas is not self-defence. Collective punishment of civilians by cutting of food, water, and medical supplies is not self-defence.

The murder of 3,195 children is not self-defence.

We must never buy into the narrative that peace is “unrealistic”.

Global leaders, including NZ, have the ability to stop the killing of babies. It is the will that they are lack.

By refusing to call for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, the NZ government is turning a blind eye to genocide. To turn a blind eye to injustice is to become an accomplice to that injustice.

Calling for safe-zones is not enough when safe zones are being deliberately targeted – if a hospital is not safe, nowhere is safe.

Aotearoa can no longer be complicit to the killing of innocent people. We can no longer provide political cover for US-funded imperialism. We can no longer act as a Pacific spy base for the Five-Eyes Alliance.

The United States have poured billions of dollars into Israel’s Military and this brutal occupation will not stop as long as they continue to do so.

Te Pāti Māori have called for the expulsion of the Israeli Ambassador until the Israel implement an immediate ceasefire. We are now adding the United States Ambassador to that list.

We demand NZ do all it can to stop the killing of innocent children.

Te Pāti Māori are calling on the New Zealand Government to:

Demand an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, & expel the Israeli & United States Ambassadors until that demand is met.

Recognise the State of Palestine, as we recognised the State of Israel in 1949.

Demand an end the occupation, the blockade, and the continued confiscation of Palestinian land.

