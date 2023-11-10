Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Waka Kotahi Miss The Boat On Community Needs For Waiheke Ferry Services

Friday, 10 November 2023, 11:52 am
Press Release: Green Party

Auckland Central Green MP, Chlöe Swarbrick, this morning received a long awaited OIA with official advice and consultants’ reports on whether to regulate the Waiheke ferry service.

“My constituents on Waiheke are forced to use the only public transport route in the country which is recognised as integral to the network by the local authority, but not afforded the regulation and subsidies of all other public transport. Everyday, my constituents live with the legacy of dodgy decision making by the former National Government to explicitly exclude the service from regulation,” says Auckland Central MP, Chlöe Swarbrick.

“Now, after years of strong local advocacy, Waka Kotahi have spent two years kicking the can down the road only to twiddle their thumbs. They conclude that the service is integral to Auckland’s public transport network but say they haven’t found enough evidence as to whether fares should be regulated.

“It’s inexcusable, circular, bureaucratic logic while my constituents suffer. They say they can’t find enough evidence that fares need to be regulated but never used that impossible threshold when regulating all other public transport fares. They have based this almost entirely on a report as to whether Fullers are making normal or supernormal profits, as opposed to any metric of affordability for the people using the service.

“Even Auckland Transport have been explicitly arguing for regulation of this service since 2019. My community will once again be deeply frustrated by this complete lack of consideration of their needs, let alone the seemingly core concern of Waka Kotahi of what constitutes ‘normal’ profits for what’s supposed to be public transport.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

“I invite Waka Kotahi to come and talk to my constituents who struggle to afford to visit family members in hospital, to those with kids who don’t get the same subsidies as every other Aucklander and struggle to attend sports and cultural events, to the workers for whom this is the only, extraordinarily expensive way to get to their job. They seem to have got the wrong end of the stick and only looked at profits when the point is public service.

“I have raised this frustration with the Mayor today and will once again escalate with AT and Waka Kotahi. This isn’t good enough and I want my community to know the fight for fairness will not stop with this latest bureaucratic road block.”

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Green Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Why Abortion Rights Offer The Best Chance Of Beating Donald Trump

Remarkably... Although the US opinion polls continue to track the declining popularity of Joe Biden, the Democrats still scored important victories this week in a variety of state and municipal elections and in a crucial referendum held in Ohio, on abortion rights. Some of the key victories were in states that Donald Trump won by wide margins in 2020. While not the only factor, these results indicate that the abortion issue will continue to provide the Democrats with their best chance of holding onto the White House in 12 months’ time... More

Alastair Thompson: EDITORIAL: MMP Comes Of Age - A Broader View

National Leader Christopher Luxon remains in the box seat to form the next NZ Govt following the counting of special votes. Meanwhile the Greens and Te Pati Maori are riding high, but with a vacuum still unfilled in leadership on the left. But more importantly - in the last two weeks since the poll - MMP has not really functioning as it is supposed to. Chris Luxon is not yet the "Incoming Prime Minister" he is just the Leader of the National Party until Luxon can command the confidence of the house... More


 
 


Electoral Commmission: Amended Official Results Released
The Electoral Commission has released amended official results for the 2023 General Election. Checks of party, electorate and special votes have been completed and there are no changes to the overall results, successful candidates or allocation of seats. More


Auckland Business Chamber: Post-Election Business Sentiments Revealed: Optimism Ahead

The Auckland Business Chamber has conducted a post-election Business Confidence Survey, offering a snapshot of the sentiments and priorities among Auckland businesses. “The results reveal significant changes in business confidence among Auckland businesses compared to our previous survey. More

Labour Party: Too Much At Risk From National’s Cuts

Every Kiwi under the age of 44 will be $100 a fortnight worse off from increase in age of superannuation. $2B in cuts to lowest income households, sending more kids into poverty. Over 300 mega landlords set to benefit from $1M in tax cuts. New evidence suggests Chinese buyers won’t be able to be taxed on house purchases, blowing revenue estimates out of the water. More


Taxpayers' Union: Kiwis Support Inflation-Adjustment Of Tax Brackets

63% of Kiwis support inflation adjustment of income tax brackets compared to just 14% who are opposed. There was majority support across every demographic (gender, age, area, economic status, & preferred political party). Kiwis are feeling the heat of bracket creep with inflation forcing them to pay more and more tax, even when their real income is not increasing. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 