Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Greenpeace Nitrates Research Proves Need For Strong Freshwater Regulation

Monday, 27 November 2023, 12:29 pm
Press Release: Green Party

The Green Party is welcoming the release of an interactive map which enables people to monitor nitrate levels in their drinking water.

“The research released today shows just how disastrous the new Government’s plan to roll back freshwater protections would be, particularly for rural communities,” says Green Party MP, Lan Pham.

“Everyone should be able to swim in and take kai from clean, healthy rivers and drink water without fear of becoming sick.

“But right now the health of our rivers, lakes and aquifers is declining.

“Waterways are burdened with nitrate pollution from intensified agriculture, sedimentation from activities such as forestry and urban subdivision, and irrigators taking too much water from rivers and aquifers.

“Many people, especially in rural communities, might be unaware of how much they’re being exposed to hazardous levels of nitrate.

“Following decades of advocacy by the Greens, environmental organisations and iwi and hāpu, in 2020 the Government finally created National Environmental Standards for Freshwater and strengthened the National Policy Statement on Freshwater Management.

“For the first time, clear standards were in place to limit nitrate pollution - but now the government wants to tear them up.

“Replacing environmental protections to appease agribusiness would be disastrous for the state of freshwater in Aotearoa.

“Intensive farming, including the use of synthetic fertilisers, poor land use controls on earthworks for urban subdivision and poor stormwater management continue to be major causes of water pollution.

“The Green Party will continue to push the government to phase out synthetic fertiliser use, implement the intensive winter grazing rules, and increase support for regenerative organic farming practices to reduce nutrient pollution and sediment run-off,” says Lan Pham.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Green Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The New Government’s Policies Of Yesteryear

Winston Peters is routinely described as the kingmaker who decides whether the centre right or the centre-left has a turn at running this country. He also plays a less heralded, but equally important role as the scapegoat who can be blamed for killing taxes that his senior partners never much wanted in the first place. Neither Ardern nor Robertson for example, really wanted a capital gains tax, for fear of Labour copping the “tax and spend“ label they ended up being saddled with anyway. Usefully though, they could tell the party faithful it was wicked old Winston who killed the CGT. More

Government: National, ACT, & NZ First To Deliver For All Kiwis

The new coalition government of National, ACT, & NZ First will be stable, effective, and will deliver for all Kiwis. "Despite the challenging economic environment, New Zealanders can look forward to a better future because of the changes the new Government will make ... We believe in this country. We are ambitious for it. We know that, with the right leadership, the right policies and the right direction, together New Zealanders can make this an even better country," says incoming PM Christopher Luxon... More

ALSO:


 
 
Labour Party: Call For Immediate Ceasefire In Gaza

The Labour Party has called for an urgent ceasefire in Gaza & Israel to halt the appalling attacks and violence so that a journey to a lasting peace can begin. “Along with other New Zealanders we are appalled by the devastation and loss of life. We recognise the grief of communities in New Zealand who have connections with those in the conflict,” says Chris Hipkins. More

PSA: MFAT Must Reverse Decision To Remove Te Reo

MFAT's decision to remove te reo from correspondence before new Ministers are sworn in risks undermining the important progress the public sector has made in honouring te Tiriti. "We are very disappointed in what is a backward decision - it simply seems to be a Ministry bowing to the racist rhetoric we heard on the election campaign trail," says Marcia Puru. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 