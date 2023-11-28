The Time Is Now For Oceans Protection

Tuesday, 28 November 2023, 8:55 am Press Release: Green Party
Community organisations, mana whenua and the Greens have
written to the incoming Minister of Oceans and Fisheries to
call for the progression without delay of the Hauraki
Gulf/Tīkapa Moana Marine Protection Bill.
“The
Hauraki Gulf/Tīkapa Moana/Te Moanaui ā Toi ecosystem is on
the brink of collapse. The incoming Government must not only
continue progress on the hard-fought-for Marine Protection
Bill, but do the scientifically necessary actions to end
bottom trawling in the Gulf and protect at least 30% of our
oceans,” says Auckland Central MP Chlöe
Swarbrick.
“The National Party went into the
election promising accelerated protection in the Gulf.
Passing this bill is a necessary step to achieve
that.
“More so, all three incoming parties of
Government have spoken time and again about the importance
of localism devolving resources to communities. That means
honouring Te Tiriti and the leadership of mana whenua and
community organisations driving ocean
protection.
“Tackling climate change and protecting
our oceans goes hand in hand. Warmer and prolonged marine
heatwaves contribute to mortality events for marine life.
Healthy oceans are critical to absorbing carbon and
regulating the climate.
“In 2022 NZ adopted the
Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework, and
committed to protect at least 30% of the world’s ocean by
2030. It’s past time to put those words into
law.
“We are calling on the new Government to
progress this Bill without delay, and honour the years of
hard work that communities, mana whenua and advocates have
put into it,” says Green MP for Auckland Central, Chlöe
Swarbrick.
If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!
Winston Peters is routinely described as the kingmaker who decides whether the centre right or the centre-left has a turn at running this country. He also plays a less heralded, but equally important role as the scapegoat who can be blamed for killing taxes that his senior partners never much wanted in the first place. Neither Ardern nor Robertson for example, really wanted a capital gains tax, for fear of Labour copping the “tax and spend“ label they ended up being saddled with anyway. Usefully though, they could tell the party faithful it was wicked old Winston who killed the CGT... More
The new coalition government of National, ACT, & NZ First will be stable, effective, and will deliver for all Kiwis. "Despite the challenging economic environment, New Zealanders can look forward to a better future because of the changes the new Government will make ... We believe in this country. We are ambitious for it. We know that, with the right leadership, the right policies and the right direction, together New Zealanders can make this an even better country," says incoming PM Christopher Luxon... More
MFAT's decision to remove te reo from correspondence before new Ministers are sworn in risks undermining the important progress the public sector has made in honouring te Tiriti. "We are very disappointed in what is a backward decision - it simply seems to be a Ministry bowing to the racist rhetoric we heard on the election campaign trail," says Marcia Puru... More