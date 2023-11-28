The Time Is Now For Oceans Protection

Community organisations, mana whenua and the Greens have written to the incoming Minister of Oceans and Fisheries to call for the progression without delay of the Hauraki Gulf/Tīkapa Moana Marine Protection Bill.

“The Hauraki Gulf/Tīkapa Moana/Te Moanaui ā Toi ecosystem is on the brink of collapse. The incoming Government must not only continue progress on the hard-fought-for Marine Protection Bill, but do the scientifically necessary actions to end bottom trawling in the Gulf and protect at least 30% of our oceans,” says Auckland Central MP Chlöe Swarbrick.

“The National Party went into the election promising accelerated protection in the Gulf. Passing this bill is a necessary step to achieve that.

“More so, all three incoming parties of Government have spoken time and again about the importance of localism devolving resources to communities. That means honouring Te Tiriti and the leadership of mana whenua and community organisations driving ocean protection.

“Tackling climate change and protecting our oceans goes hand in hand. Warmer and prolonged marine heatwaves contribute to mortality events for marine life. Healthy oceans are critical to absorbing carbon and regulating the climate.

“In 2022 NZ adopted the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework, and committed to protect at least 30% of the world’s ocean by 2030. It’s past time to put those words into law.

“We are calling on the new Government to progress this Bill without delay, and honour the years of hard work that communities, mana whenua and advocates have put into it,” says Green MP for Auckland Central, Chlöe Swarbrick.

https://img.scoop.co.nz/media/pdfs/2311/LettertoShaneJones.pdf

