Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

ACT Priorities Populate 100-day Plan

Wednesday, 29 November 2023, 4:11 pm
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

“The ACT Party’s coalition commitments will form a core part of the government’s first 100 days of office,” says ACT Leader David Seymour.

“ACT, National and NZ First have committed to an ambitious work programme that will bring real change for New Zealand.

The key priorities from ACT’s coalition agreement with National that will be enacted in the first 100 days are:

  • Stop work notices on the Income Insurance Scheme, Industry Transformation Plans, and the Lake Onslow pumped hydro scheme.
  • Start work to improve the quality of regulation through a new regulation agency.
  • Repeal the Fair Pay Agreement legislation.
  • Introduce legislation to restore 90-day trial periods for all businesses.
  • Introduce legislation to narrow the Reserve Bank’s mandate to price stability.
  • Begin to cease implementation of new Significant Natural Areas.
  • Repeal Labour’s RMA replacement the Spatial Planning and Natural and Built Environment Act and introduce a fast-track consenting regime.
  • Make Medium Density Residential Standards (MDRS) optional for councils.
  • Stop taxpayer funding for section 27 cultural reports.
  • Begin to repeal and replace Part 6 of the Arms Act 1983 relating to clubs and ranges.
  • Introduce legislation to disestablish the Māori Health Authority.
  • Allow the sale of cold medication containing pseudoephedrine.
  • Begin work to crack down on serious youth offending.

“This is a mammoth agenda but ACT’s Ministers are up for the challenge. We’ve heard from people who are sick of red tape and regulation making it too hard to get on with business, from business owners who find overzealous workplace rules are making it too hard to make a profit, from law-abiding firearms owners who are concerned safe areas like clubs and ranges will be driven out of business, from farmers who are sick of their property rights being trampled over, and from New Zealanders who are sick of their taxes going towards schemes that are not providing a benefit to taxpayers. This first 100 days tackles those issues.

“ACT campaigned for a government of real change. We are proud to be contributing ideas to this government that will solve the urgent problems people elected us to address. ACT’s Ministers are ready to hit the ground running and get to work for New Zealanders.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from ACT New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The New Government’s Policies Of Yesteryear

Winston Peters is routinely described as the kingmaker who decides whether the centre right or the centre-left has a turn at running this country. He also plays a less heralded, but equally important role as the scapegoat who can be blamed for killing taxes that his senior partners never much wanted in the first place. Neither Ardern nor Robertson for example, really wanted a capital gains tax, for fear of Labour copping the “tax and spend“ label they ended up being saddled with anyway. Usefully though, they could tell the party faithful it was wicked old Winston who killed the CGT. More


 
 
Public Housing Futures: Christmas Comes Early For Landlords

New CTU analysis of the National & ACT coalition agreement has shown the cost of returning interest deductibility to landlords is an extra $900M on top of National’s original proposal. This is because it is going to be implemented earlier and faster, including retrospective rebates from April 2023. More


Green Party: Petition To Save Oil & Gas Ban

“The new Government’s plan to expand oil and gas exploration is as dangerous as it is unscientific. Whatever you think about the new government, there is simply no mandate to trash the climate. We need to come together to stop them,” says James Shaw. More

PSA: MFAT Must Reverse Decision To Remove Te Reo

MFAT's decision to remove te reo from correspondence before new Ministers are sworn in risks undermining the important progress the public sector has made in honouring te Tiriti. "We are very disappointed in what is a backward decision - it simply seems to be a Ministry bowing to the racist rhetoric we heard on the election campaign trail," says Marcia Puru. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 