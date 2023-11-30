Labour Team Ready To Take On The Coalition Of Chaos

Labour’s strong line-up for the 54th Parliament brings experience and energy to the job of Opposition.

There are six women and four men in the top 10, it is a diverse line-up and the front bench includes portfolios like climate change and children.

“Our Labour Party team is highly experienced and energised and looking forward to getting back to Parliament,” Labour Leader Chris Hipkins said.

“I am incredibly proud and humbled to have this team alongside me as we take up the important job of Opposition.

“The election didn’t go Labour’s way and we have work to do to make sure Kiwis know and feel that Labour backs them. I have absolute confidence our team will work with communities right across the country to build this support back.

“With the start this coalition has had, it’s clear New Zealanders will need an Opposition that stands up for their values and what is right.

“Unfortunately, we’ve already seen a lack of moral compass in the coalition’s approach.

“This Labour team doesn’t just have experience, it has values and cares about all New Zealanders – not just a few,” Chris Hipkins said.

