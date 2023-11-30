Labour Team Ready To Take On The Coalition Of Chaos

Labour’s strong line-up for the 54th Parliament brings
experience and energy to the job of Opposition.
There
are six women and four men in the top 10, it is a diverse
line-up and the front bench includes portfolios like climate
change and children.
“Our Labour Party team is
highly experienced and energised and looking forward to
getting back to Parliament,” Labour Leader Chris Hipkins
said.
“I am incredibly proud and humbled to have
this team alongside me as we take up the important job of
Opposition.
“The election didn’t go Labour’s way
and we have work to do to make sure Kiwis know and feel that
Labour backs them. I have absolute confidence our team will
work with communities right across the country to build this
support back.
“With the start this coalition has
had, it’s clear New Zealanders will need an Opposition
that stands up for their values and what is
right.
“Unfortunately, we’ve already seen a lack
of moral compass in the coalition’s
approach.
“This Labour team doesn’t just have
experience, it has values and cares about all New Zealanders
– not just a few,” Chris Hipkins said.
If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!
Well that didn’t last long, did it? Mere days after taking on what he called the “awesome responsibility” of being Prime Minister, M Christopher Luxon has started blaming everyone else, and complaining that he has inherited “economic vandalism on an unprecedented scale” - which is how most of us are describing his own coalition agreements, 100 Day Plan, and backdated $3 billion handout to landlords. If Luxon can’t handle even the minor challenges of the temporary economic slowdown that the Reserve Bank has engineered in order to bring down inflation... More
New CTU analysis of the National & ACT coalition agreement has shown the cost of returning interest deductibility to landlords is an extra $900M on top of National’s original proposal. This is because it is going to be implemented earlier and faster, including retrospective rebates from April 2023. More
“The new Government’s plan to expand oil and gas exploration is as dangerous as it is unscientific. Whatever you think about the new government, there is simply no mandate to trash the climate. We need to come together to stop them,” says James Shaw. More
MFAT's decision to remove te reo from correspondence before new Ministers are sworn in risks undermining the important progress the public sector has made in honouring te Tiriti. "We are very disappointed in what is a backward decision - it simply seems to be a Ministry bowing to the racist rhetoric we heard on the election campaign trail," says Marcia Puru. More