PISA Results Show Urgent Need To Teach The Basics

With 2022 PISA results showing a decline in achievement, Education Minister Erica Stanford is confident that the Coalition Government’s 100-day plan for education will improve outcomes for Kiwi kids.

The 2022 PISA results show a significant decline in the performance of 15-year-old students in maths compared to 2018 and confirms the long-term trend of declining achievement in core subjects since 2000.

“These results show us that our education system has continued to deliver poor outcomes for learners, but our Government has a plan to turn this around,” Ms Stanford says.

“Our ‘Teaching the Basics Brilliantly’ policy builds an important foundation to ensure young people receive the high-quality education they deserve, that allows them to live the life that they want.

“Our Government will ensure that we have a knowledge-rich curriculum, robust measures of student progress and structured literacy in every primary classroom.

“That’s why, in our first 100 days, the Coalition Government is moving with urgency to remove distractions from classrooms by banning cell phone use during the school day in order to lift engagement and achievement.

“We will also ensure all students at primary school receive at least one hour of reading, writing and math every day.

“These are just the first parts of our plan to Teach the Basics Brilliantly and equip kids with the building blocks they need to achieve their potential.

“This Government has high aspirations for our learners and we refuse to leave essential learning to chance.”

