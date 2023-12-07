Climate Change Minister To Attend COP28 In Dubai

Climate Change Minister Simon Watts will be leaving for Dubai today to attend COP28, the 28th annual UN climate summit, this week.

Simon Watts says he will push for accelerated action towards the goals of the Paris Agreement, deliver New Zealand’s national statement and connect with partner countries, private sector leaders and climate technology innovators to listen, learn and collaborate.

“New Zealand is steadfast in our commitment to the Paris Agreement and acting to combat climate change,” Mr Watts says.

“We recognise both the challenges and opportunities the transition to a low-carbon, renewable energy-based economy presents for our own, and the world’s, future.

“Our Government is committed to doubling New Zealand’s renewable energy production and therefore becoming a lower-emissions economy.

“Our objectives at COP28 are to support our domestic transition to more renewable energy, push for effective global action and support the Pacific’s transition and resilience.

“I’m looking forward to co-chairing the annual Pacific Ministers Roundtable. That will be critical to collaborating with our Pacific partners to build on the momentum of the 52nd Pacific Islands Forum Meeting.

“New Zealand will have a strong presence at COP28. I look forward to supporting our New Zealand businesses to make the connections they need to access new technologies and exchange their own innovations with others.”

Simon Watts will arrive on December 8 and return to New Zealand at the conclusion of the conference.

