ACT To Public Officials: Get With The Programme Or Get Out

“ACT welcomes the resignation of any public officials
who can’t bring themselves to implement the programme
outlined by the elected Government,” says ACT’s Health
and Public Service spokesperson Todd Stephenson in light of
the resignation of Sir Collin Tukuitonga from a number of
advisory roles.
“Public servants are employed to
serve the public through the government of the day to the
best of their abilities.”
“If someone believes
they can’t do that because of their personal political
beliefs – including the belief that some ethnic groups
should be treated differently by the government simply
because of their race – they should
resign.”
“It’s in no-one’s interest to have
top public advisors glumly going through the motions in
high-paid positions when potential champions for service
delivery would jump at the chance to fill those roles. In
short, get with the programme or get out.”
“ACT
thanks Sir Collin for his service and wishes him well in
future
endeavours.”
