New Associate Minister And Under-Secretary Portfolio Allocations

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon has announced a number of additional portfolio allocations of Associate Ministers and Parliamentary Under-Secretaries.

“Ministers have hit the ground running since they were sworn in nearly two months ago with strong progress made on the coalition Government’s 100-day plan,” Mr Luxon says.

“Today’s update further clarifies Ministers' responsibilities in a small number of areas, supporting them in continuing to deliver on this Government’s ambitious work programme.

“David Seymour becomes an Associate Minister of Justice to allow him to manage the Treaty Principles Bill.

“Mark Patterson takes on the role of the Associate Minister for Regional Development, and Jenny Marcroft has been appointed as a Parliamentary Under-Secretary to the Minister for Oceans and Fisheries.

“Finally, Erica Stanford assumes responsibility for matters relating to the Crown’s response to the recommendations of the Royal Commission of Inquiry into Abuse in Care,” Mr Luxon says.

These changes have no impact on the make-up of Cabinet or the size of the executive.

