Getting Transport Back On Track In Auckland

Friday, 9 February 2024, 2:26 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Simeon Brown

Minister of Transport

Minister for Auckland

Transport Minister Simeon Brown has today confirmed his high-level transport priorities for Auckland, in the lead up to releasing the draft Government Policy Statement on Land Transport.

“Our economic growth and productivity are underpinned by a transport network that enables people and freight to move around safely and efficiently. At the same time, we also need to ensure that we are maintaining and repairing our existing network,” Mr Brown says.

“The previous government focused on slowing Aucklanders down, and making big promises on things like light rail, while cancelling critical projects like Mill Road and the East West Link.

“Acknowledging the essential role of transport in Auckland’s future, our Government will prioritise the delivery of key infrastructure projects aimed at alleviating congestion, enhancing productivity, and building a transport network that is not only more reliable, but also resilient.

“To make this happen, I am currently writing a new draft Government Policy Statement (GPS) on Land transport as part of our 100-day plan.

“We’ll be refocusing the New Zealand Transport Agency (NZTA) on the basics: building and maintaining the roading network to support economic growth, reliable public transport, and delivering a safe network which makes efficient use of every dollar spent. Maintenance and fixing potholes are also immediate priorities.

“Our draft GPS will confirm the Roads of National Significance, like Mill Road and East West Link, are back, underscoring our commitment to critical infrastructure that supports economic growth and regional development.

“On public transport, key priorities will be on the completion of the City Rail Link and Eastern Busway, followed by the Northwest Transit Corridor and the Airport to Botany Busway.

Mr Brown has told NZTA that a more realistic and cost-effective proposal for the Waitemata Harbour Crossing should be investigated to focus more on better connectivity and resilience.

“The previous government’s proposal for the Waitemata Harbour Crossing was unaffordable, unrealistic, and unfunded. We’ll be looking at pursuing options that help enhance the Northern Busway, and overall harbour connectivity and resilience,” Mr Brown says.

“I’m committed to working with Auckland Council on delivering a transport network in Auckland that represents value for money, enables strong economic growth and productivity, and delivers better connectivity and resilience.

“I look forward to having constructive conversations with Mayor Wayne Brown on these issues.”

Gordon Campbell: On The Politics As A Morality Play


To a striking extent, the working class vote in Western societies has been going to right wing demagogues, not to left wing social democrats. Even the mainstream parties on the right of the political spectrum are running the risk of being rejected and/or taken over. In the US, for instance, there is a widening rift between the working class legions backing Donald Trump – their persecuted hero – and the donor class elites of the Republican Party. Most of those wealthy donors are still backing the doomed campaign of Nikki Haley, to try and prevent a second Trump presidency...
Government: Ministers Reaffirm Pacific Connections This Week
Foreign Minister Winston Peters and Health Minister and Minister for Pacific Peoples Dr Shane Reti are reaffirming the importance of New Zealand’s connections to the Pacific by visiting Tonga, Cook Islands and Samoa this week. “New Zealand enjoys strong and long-standing relationships with our Pacific partners - especially in Polynesia... More


Government: New Zealand Provides Further Humanitarian Support To Gaza And The West Bank
Foreign Minister Winston Peters has announced that New Zealand is providing a further $5 million to respond to the extreme humanitarian need in Gaza and the West Bank. “The impact of the Israel-Hamas conflict on civilians is absolutely appalling... More


Government: Minimum Wage Set For Cautious Increase
The adult minimum wage rate will increase by 2 per cent to $23.15 an hour from 1 April 2024, Workplace Relations and Safety Minister Brooke van Velden announced today. “This Government is committed to striking the right balance... More

Government: High Court Judge Appointed
Attorney-General Judith Collins today announced the appointment of Wellington Barrister Jason Scott McHerron as a High Court Judge.
Justice McHerron graduated from the University of Otago with a BA in English literature in 1994 and an LLB in 1996... More


Government: Funding To Increase Flood Resilience In Northland

The Government is contributing an additional $4 million towards flood resilience projects in Northland, ensuring communities will be better protected in future severe weather events... More

