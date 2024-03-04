GPS 2024: New $500 Million Pothole Prevention Fund

The Coalition Government will increase investment in road maintenance, including establishing a new $500 million Pothole Prevention Fund to tackle the record number of potholes on our roads, Transport Minister Simeon Brown says.

“The draft Government Policy Statement (GPS) on Land Transport changes the way we invest in road maintenance, including the establishment of a new Pothole Prevention Fund,” Mr Brown says.

“In 2023, over 62,000 potholes needed repair on State Highways around New Zealand, the highest number in ten years. Potholes have been causing damage to vehicles, disruption to travel and freight plans, and pose a risk to public safety.

“We have created this new Pothole Prevention Fund, through two new activity classes, to ensure that maintenance funding is ringfenced to resealing, rehabilitation, and drainage maintenance works. This will ensure the NZ Transport Agency, and local authorities, get our State Highways and local roads up to the safe and reliable standard that Kiwis expect.



“It is my expectation that these activity classes will be paired with a focus on achieving long-term maintenance outcomes of 2 percent of the state highway network renewed each year and 9 percent of the state highway network resealed each year and increasing requirements for potholes to be fixed within 24 hours.

“The Government will also appoint independent members to the Road Efficiency Group and refocus its efforts on finding efficiencies in road maintenance, standardising maintenance protocols, reducing expenditure on temporary traffic management, and reviewing maintenance contracts.

“Boosting investment in pothole prevention, and focusing on value for money, is critically important in achieving the Government’s overall objective of delivering a safe and efficient network that supports economic growth and productivity.”

“I invite local government, the transport sector, community groups, and the wider public to have their say on the draft GPS. Projects and funding commitments will be confirmed through the National Land Transport Programme (NLTP) later this year.”

The draft Government Policy Statement on Land Transport (GPS) document is available at www.transport.govt.nz.

Consultation closes on 2 April 2024.

© Scoop Media

