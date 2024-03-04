Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Parliament

GPS 2024: Investing In Reliable Public Transport

Monday, 4 March 2024, 4:18 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Transport Minister Simeon Brown has confirmed targeted investment of more than $2 billion over the next three years for public transport projects and services, as part of the draft Government Policy Statement (GPS) on Land Transport.

“Delivering reliable, effective, and efficient public transport is a priority for the Coalition Government. The draft GPS commits up to $2.3 billion for public transport services and $2.1 billion for public transport infrastructure over the next three years, giving Kiwis more travel choice, reducing travel times, congestion, and emissions in our major cities,” Mr Brown says.

“In Auckland, the key focus will be completing the City Rail Link and the Eastern Busway, to support unlocking housing and economic growth. Alongside this work, planning will also be undertaken in the next three years for the delivery of the Northwest Rapid Transit Corridor and the Airport to Botany Busway.

“In Wellington, we will continue to deliver the Lower North Island Rail Integrated Mobility (LNIRIM) project, to upgrade rail network substations, and replace rolling stock for the Wairarapa and Manawatu lines. We will also support acceleration of the North-South, East-West, and Harbour Quays’ bus corridors.

The Government will be prioritising practical, achievable, transport projects that deliver reliability to commuters, benefit businesses, and support economic growth. Projects must also demonstrate value for money.

“While there has been a 71 percent increase in funding for public transport over the past five years, patronage has decreased by 23 percent. This has partly been caused by COVID-19 restrictions, but numbers have not increased back to pre-COVID levels.

“The private share of funding for public transport over the same period has also fallen from approximately 32 percent to 11 percent which is putting significant funding pressure on local councils and the NLTF.

“I expect the NZ Transport Agency to consider different ways of funding and delivering major transport projects. This includes ‘Build, Own, Operate, Transfer’ equity finance schemes, and value capture. Ensuring local government pays their fair share, funding should also be supplemented by increased public transport fare-box recovery and third-party revenue.

“I invite local government, the transport sector, community groups, and the wider public to have their say on the draft GPS. Projects and funding commitments will be confirmed through the National Land Transport Programme (NLTP) later this year.”

The draft Government Policy Statement on Land Transport (GPS) document is available at www.transport.govt.nz.

Consultation closes on 2 April 2024.

© Scoop Media

Gordon Campbell: On The Flaws In Anti-gang Laws


Google “Christopher Luxon“ and “mojo” and you get nearly 60,000 matching responses. Over the past 18 months – here and here and again, here – Luxon has claimed that New Zealanders have either lost their mojo and/or are in the process of re-finding it. With mojo in hand, New Zealanders will once more become a nation of over-achievers, blessed with the feisty Kiwi can-do spirit of yore.

But here’s the thing. According to Luxon, we’re naturally bold, inventive and self-reliant. Yet according to him, we’re also “wet, whiny and inward-looking”...
More


 
 


ACT: New Zealand Dodges Dopey Experiment In Prohibition
“Labour’s attempted crackdown on smokers would have delivered criminal groups a near-monopoly over the cigarette trade,” says ACT Health spokesman Todd Stephenson... More


Government: Backs Police To Crackdown On Gangs
The coalition Government is restoring law and order by providing police new tools to crack down on criminal gangs, says Justice Minister Paul Goldsmith and Police Minister Mark Mitchell. “Over the last five years gangs have recruited more than 3000 members, a 51 per cent increase... More


Government: Humanitarian Support For Gaza & West Bank

Winston Peters has announced NZ is providing a further $5M to respond to the extreme humanitarian need in Gaza and the West Bank. “The impact of the Israel-Hamas conflict on civilians is absolutely appalling," he said... More


Government: New High Court Judge Appointed

Judith Collins has announced the appointment of Wellington Barrister Jason Scott McHerron as a High Court Judge. Justice McHerron graduated from the University of Otago with a BA in English Literature in 1994 and an LLB in 1996... More

