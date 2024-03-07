Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Say Hello To NZ’s Most Anti-environment Government In Decades

Thursday, 7 March 2024, 11:59 am
Press Release: Green Party

The Government is giving big industry a free pass to bulldoze New Zealand’s precious native wildlife.

“This is one of the most significant assaults on the environment undertaken by any government in my lifetime,” says the Green Party’s co-leader, James Shaw.

“Ministers are handing themselves extraordinary powers to approve projects that could include new coal mines, mining on parts of our precious conservation estate, and the destruction of the seabed.


“Our understanding is that this could even include projects previously rejected by the Environment Court on the basis that they were far too harmful to have any place in Aotearoa.

“In its announcement today, the government was too afraid to confirm exactly which projects will be approved in the primary legislation.

“We might not even get the list of projects to be included until after the Select Committee has already completed hearings.

“It is hard to see this as anything other than a shadowy, anti-democratic way of fast-tracking projects that will increase climate pollution and trash our environment.

“There is serious concern that the government is basically putting the future of our natural world at the mercy of party donors and powerful industry lobbyists.

“Let’s be clear: this is not about considering things quickly - existing streamlined processes already allow for that. The only logic here is in allowing industries like oil and gas to make money from destroying the natural world we depend upon for our very survival.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

“We have not seen anything like this in New Zealand for five decades. Today’s announcement shows this government for what it is: this the single most anti-environment government we have seen.

“Environmental laws will be ignored and public input sidelined. This brazenly anti-democratic disregard for environmental protection should have no place in Aotearoa.

“Rather than relying purely on the discretion of a Minister, we must ensure that expert advice and the views of affected communities are a significant part of the decision-making process

“And so, to any companies thinking of taking advantage of a fast track process that bypasses normal Parliamentary process and scrutiny, Iwi consultation and engagement, expert environmental tribunals, local authorities and/or the courts, let me be clear: you should be aware that your project may be exposed to that scrutiny next time there is a change of Government, which could include loss of the consent, possibly without compensation,” says James Shaw.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Green Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Supreme Court’s Collusion With Trump


This shouldn’t be a surprise to anyone. In the week preceding the Super Tuesday primaries and caucuses, a US Supreme Court stacked with Trump appointees obligingly handed the former President a couple of huge victories. First, the Court helped Trump to run down the clock to the next election by postponing (until who-knows-when) the federal criminal trial that Trump is facing for trying to steal the 2020 election.
Next, the Supreme Court majority decision on Colorado’s attempt to exclude Trump from the presidential ballot has all but nullified the 14th amendment of the US Constitution...
More


 
 

Government: GPS 2024: Over $20 Billion To Get Transport Back On Track
Transport Minister Simeon Brown has released the draft Government Policy Statement (GPS) on Land Transport, outlining the Coalition Government’s plan to build and maintain a transport system that enables people to get to where they need to go quickly and safely... More

ALSO:


ACT: New Zealand Dodges Dopey Experiment In Prohibition
“Labour’s attempted crackdown on smokers would have delivered criminal groups a near-monopoly over the cigarette trade,” says ACT Health spokesman Todd Stephenson... More

Government: Humanitarian Support For Gaza & West Bank

Winston Peters has announced NZ is providing a further $5M to respond to the extreme humanitarian need in Gaza and the West Bank. “The impact of the Israel-Hamas conflict on civilians is absolutely appalling," he said... More


Government: New High Court Judge Appointed

Judith Collins has announced the appointment of Wellington Barrister Jason Scott McHerron as a High Court Judge. Justice McHerron graduated from the University of Otago with a BA in English Literature in 1994 and an LLB in 1996... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 