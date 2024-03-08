Completing The First 100 Days Plan

The New Zealand public voted for a change in direction at the 2023 general election and that is exactly what this coalition government has been delivering in its first 100 days.

There was an immediate focus on the economy, easing the cost of living, cracking down on law and order issues, and delivering better public services for New Zealanders. We have commenced work from the National New Zealand First coalition agreement by accelerating the following policies:

Started work to repeal the Therapeutics Products Act 2023 Began work on a National Infrastructure Agency Introduced the Fast Track Approvals Bill Legislated to make gang membership an aggravating factor at sentencing Introduced first stages of work to crack down on serious youth offending Ensured a renewed focus on doing the basics better in schools, emphasising daily reading, writing and maths in the classroom Started work to refocus the school curriculum on academic achievement by appointing an Expert Group to redesign the English and Mathematics curriculum for primary school students Commenced work on delivering better public services and strengthening democracy

And to make way for more of these practical and efficient policy solutions, we have put a stop to a suite of unworkable legislation inherited from the previous government:

Stopped all work on He Puapua Disestablished the Māori Health Authority Reserved against proposed amendments to the World Health Organisation (WHO) health regulations within days of the new government being established Repealed amendments to the Smokefree Environments and Regulated Products Act 1990 and regulations Repealed the Water Services Entities Act 2022 (Three Waters) Withdrew central government from Let’s Get Wellington Moving (LGWM) Stopped central government work on the Auckland Light Rail project Repealed the Spatial Planning and Natural Built Environment Act

New Zealand First has achieved a significant body of work as laid out in our 100-day plan and we look forward to continuing to progress our work plan even further during this term.

