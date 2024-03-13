Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Govt Takes Action To Drive Better Cancer Services

Wednesday, 13 March 2024, 11:03 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Health Minister Dr Shane Reti says the launch of a new mobile breast screening unit in Counties Manukau reinforces the coalition Government’s commitment to drive better cancer services for all New Zealanders.

Speaking at the launch of the new mobile clinic, Dr Reti says it’s a great example of taking health services directly into communities and is expected to reach up to 6,000 women a year.

“This new mobile clinic helps make it easier for more women to get breast screening done, with a focus on reaching those who are under screened or who have never been screened.

“It’s a perfect example of being close to communities – in Counties Manukau, this service will partner with community groups and local marae to help raise awareness and support. It will also visit locations that people travel to frequently, like shopping centres.

“The new mobile unit has a mammography machine and IT equipment to transmit images, as well as an internal waiting area.

“Mobile breast screening clinics continue to be a really important part of reaching our communities, particularly for those who don’t have access to transport or who live in rural or remote areas.

“Mobile units like this one will also play an important role in the rollout of the new age extension we announced recently, and Health New Zealand – Te Whatu Ora will be looking at requirements for more mobile clinics.

“I’m really pleased to be able to include this in the suite of cancer initiatives we’ve already got cracking on:

  • Introducing a faster cancer treatment health target - 90 per cent of patients to receive cancer management within 31 days of the decision to treat
  • Increasing breast screening eligibility for 70 – 74 year olds
  • Funding two new cancer drugs for breast cancer and acute myeloid leukaemia
  • Funding South Island PET scanning accessibility which will especially benefit men with prostate cancer
  • Implementing a new cancer radiotherapy machine at Whangārei Hospital so 520 Northlanders a year will no longer have to travel to Auckland for treatment
  • Expanding cancer infusion services in Whanganui for up to 10 patients a day
Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

“We know cancer touches thousands of New Zealand families each year, and that’s why addressing wait times for cancer treatment was something the Government prioritised as one of its five key health targets.

“We know there’s still a lot more to do. As Minister of Health, I will drive a vigorous new direction on behalf of a Government determined to deliver for all New Zealanders.

“Today I also want to acknowledge the hard work of our health staff, who work across cancer screening and treatment to help improve health outcomes for cancer patients,” Dr Reti says.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS




Gordon Campbell: On Luxon’s Landlord Myths, And The Needless Nightmare Of High Interest Rates


During the PM’s post-Cabinet press conference yesterday, Christopher Luxon claimed that renters will be feeling “grateful” for the way the government is putting “downward pressure“ on rents. Really. Allegedly, the coalition government is doing renters a massive favour (a) by giving landlords a huge tax break on the interest payable on the loans they took out to fund their property speculation and (b) by pulling back on the bright line test. According to Luxon, it will be renters who will benefit from landlords getting cheaper finance and being able to flick on their rental properties more quickly. Because landlords like to share.

Back in the real world...
More


 
 


Government: One-stop Shop Major Projects On The Fast Track
The Coalition Government’s new one-stop-shop fast track consenting regime for regional and national projects of significance will cut red tape and make it easier for New Zealand to build the infrastructure and major projects needed to get the country moving again... More

ALSO:


Government: GPS 2024: Over $20 Billion To Get Transport Back On Track
Transport Minister Simeon Brown has released the draft Government Policy Statement (GPS) on Land Transport, outlining the Coalition Government’s plan to build and maintain a transport system that enables people to get to where they need to go quickly and safely... More

ALSO:

Government: Humanitarian Support For Gaza & West Bank

Winston Peters has announced NZ is providing a further $5M to respond to the extreme humanitarian need in Gaza and the West Bank. “The impact of the Israel-Hamas conflict on civilians is absolutely appalling," he said... More


Government: New High Court Judge Appointed

Judith Collins has announced the appointment of Wellington Barrister Jason Scott McHerron as a High Court Judge. Justice McHerron graduated from the University of Otago with a BA in English Literature in 1994 and an LLB in 1996... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 