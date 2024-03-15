Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Early Visit To Indonesia Strengthens Ties

Friday, 15 March 2024, 10:31 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Rt Hon Winston Peters
Minister of Foreign Affairs

Foreign Minister Winston Peters held discussions in Jakarta about the future of relations between New Zealand and South East Asia’s most populous country.

“We are in Jakarta so early in our new government’s term to reflect the huge importance we place on our relationship with Indonesia and South East Asia as a region,” Mr Peters says.

Mr Peters held talks with Indonesia’s Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi and its Defence Minister and successful Presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto.

“My discussions with Indonesia’s current Foreign Minister and future President indicate that we’re on track to build a strong relationship. We are focused with urgency on finding new, practical ways to work together for our nations mutual benefit.”

The current visit builds on other high-level engagement between Indonesia and New Zealand under the Coalition Government, following Vice-President Ma’Aruf Amin’s visit to New Zealand and Prime Minister Luxon’s meeting with President Joko Widodo in Melbourne last month. Minister Marsudi will make a return visit to New Zealand in May. This increased high-level engagement reflects the Coalition Government’s stepped-up focus on South East Asia and the Indo-Pacific.

“Indonesia is the fourth-largest country in the world, and an influential leader in the region. Indonesia matters to New Zealand - for our security, our trade, and as a key partner on regional and global issues,” Mr Peters says.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

Ministers discussed progress towards achieving the bilateral trade goal of NZ$4 billion by the end of 2024 as well as the level of ambition for the next target, including through enabling increased exports for horticulture and halal products, greater diversification, and growing education and tourism links.

“We look forward to signing an agreement for mutual recognition of halal products during Minister Marsudi’s upcoming visit to New Zealand. This will provide assurance for Indonesian consumers and New Zealand dairy and meat exporters, for whom Indonesia is an important market for halal products”.

Discussions in the meeting with Defence Minister and Indonesia’s future President, Prabowo Subianto focused on New Zealand-Indonesia relations in the coming years.

“We welcomed the opportunity to meet with Minister Prabowo to discuss strengthening our Comprehensive Partnership, including our long-standing defence and security interests, and to congratulate him on his successful campaign in Indonesia’s recent elections. We look forward to working with the next Administration once it takes office.”

With the visit falling during the holy month of Ramadan, Indonesia’s leadership role as the world’s largest Muslim majority country was a theme throughout Mr Peters' meetings, particularly during his visit to Istiqlal Mosque to acknowledge the fifth anniversary of the 15 March Christchurch terrorist attacks.

“We visited Istiqlal Mosque, the largest mosque in South East Asia, and met with Grand Imam Nasaruddin Umar. This was an important opportunity to pay our respects to the victims and their families, and to honour the survivors of the Christchurch terrorist attacks.

“Indonesia was the first country we visited following the March 15 attacks in 2019, and it was important for us to return to Jakarta on this anniversary to pay respects and offer thanks to the Indonesian Government and people.

“We also discussed Indonesia and New Zealand’s shared commitment to religious freedom and tolerance.”

Mr Peters acknowledged the importance of engaging with political and faith leaders in Indonesia, an Organisation of Islamic Cooperation country, on the crisis in Gaza as part of New Zealand’s broader efforts to work with partners across the globe, through the United Nations, and with our own affected communities at home to bring an end to the violence.

“New Zealand has taken a consistent principles-based approach to the crisis in Gaza. Indonesia and New Zealand agree on the urgent need to end the violence, protect civilians, promote a two-state solution, and provide safe and unimpeded humanitarian access."

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS




Gordon Campbell: On National’s Fantasy Trip To La La Landlord Land


How much political capital is Christopher Luxon willing to burn through in order to deliver his $2.9 billion gift to landlords? Evidently, Luxon is:
(A) unable to cost the policy accurately. As Anna Burns-Francis pointed out to him on Breakfast TV, the original ”rock solid” $2.1 billion cost he was touting to voters last year has now blown out to $2.9 billion. (That’s a 38% size error in the calculations.)
(B) unable to provide assurance that this handout won’t simply be pocketed by landlords
(C) unable to explain why Treasury (in research as recent as August 2023) wasn’t citing the loss of interest deductibility as a prime factor driving up rents.
More than anything, the Great Landlords Handout undermines the government’s alarmist talk about the state of the country’s books...
More


 
 


Government: One-stop Shop Major Projects On The Fast Track
The Coalition Government’s new one-stop-shop fast track consenting regime for regional and national projects of significance will cut red tape and make it easier for New Zealand to build the infrastructure and major projects needed to get the country moving again... More

ALSO:


Government: GPS 2024: Over $20 Billion To Get Transport Back On Track
Transport Minister Simeon Brown has released the draft Government Policy Statement (GPS) on Land Transport, outlining the Coalition Government’s plan to build and maintain a transport system that enables people to get to where they need to go quickly and safely... More

ALSO:

Government: Humanitarian Support For Gaza & West Bank

Winston Peters has announced NZ is providing a further $5M to respond to the extreme humanitarian need in Gaza and the West Bank. “The impact of the Israel-Hamas conflict on civilians is absolutely appalling," he said... More


Government: New High Court Judge Appointed

Judith Collins has announced the appointment of Wellington Barrister Jason Scott McHerron as a High Court Judge. Justice McHerron graduated from the University of Otago with a BA in English Literature in 1994 and an LLB in 1996... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 