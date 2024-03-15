Five-year Anniversary Of Christchurch Terror Attacks

Rt Hon Christopher Luxon

Prime Minister

Hon Judith Collins KC

Lead Coordination Minister, Government’s Response to the Royal Commission’s Report into the Terrorist Attack on the Christchurch Mosques

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and Lead Coordination Minister Judith Collins have expressed their deepest sympathy on the five-year anniversary of the Christchurch terror attacks.

“March 15, 2019, was a day when families, communities and the country came together both in sorrow and solidarity,” Mr Luxon says.

“Today we pay our respects to the 51 shuhada – the martyrs who were unjustly targeted for their beliefs, and to those who were injured.

“We remember the great courage and compassion from our Muslim community, that continues to this day.

“We pay tribute to everyone across both New Zealand and internationally who rallied together to provide comfort and support in this time of need.”

People in New Zealand should be able to go about their lives without fear, Ms Collins says.

“We will ensure we’ve learnt the lessons from the Royal Commission of Inquiry and made the necessary changes.

“The Government is committed to keeping all New Zealanders safe and secure.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

