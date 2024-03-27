Public Submissions Open On Auditor-General’s Infrastructure Report

The Finance and Expenditure Committee is calling for public submissions on a report of the Controller and Auditor-General, Making infrastructure investment decisions quickly.

Scope of submissions:

The Finance and Expenditure Committee is seeking submissions that specifically comment on:

the three recommendations the Controller and Auditor-General has made in his report

how the process for government infrastructure investment could be improved

how public reporting on government infrastructure investment could be improved

how the Investment Management System could be improved.

The Finance and Expenditure Committee is focused on improving government investment management and public reporting, rather than contesting the details of specific infrastructure projects.

Tell the Finance and Expenditure Committee what you think:

Use this link to make a submission by 11.59pm on 8 May 2024.

Related material to inform your submission:

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

