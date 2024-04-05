Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

First New Zealand C-130J Hercules Takes Flight

Friday, 5 April 2024, 2:51 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

The first New Zealand C-130J Hercules to come off the production line in the United States has successfully completed its first test flights, Defence Minister Judith Collins announced today.

“These successful flights are a significant milestone for the New Zealand Defence Force, bringing this once-in-a-generation renewal of a critical airlift capability a step closer,” Ms Collins says.

The aircraft, which will be one of a fleet of five, took to the skies for 246 minutes over Georgia and Alabama, reaching 10,500 feet and flying 984km.

“The Hercules C-130J is faster, flies further and holds more cargo than its predecessor, the C-130H. It is versatile, powerful and reliable, which is just what the hard-working men and women of the New Zealand Defence Force need for their challenging work in often-difficult conditions.

“The existing New Zealand C-130H fleet has been an essential first line of response for the NZDF for more than 50 years, carrying troops, equipment and life-saving aid here, in the Pacific and throughout the world,” Ms Collins says.

“The Hercules ensure we are interoperable with our key partners, including our ally, Australia, and the United States, Canada, Germany and France. In an increasingly complex geopolitical environment, it is hugely important that we can work with international partners in a collaborative way on international operations and joint training exercises and engagements.”

The new fleet of C-130J Hercules will start arriving later this year and, like their predecessors, will be based at RNZAF Base Auckland and be operated by the Royal New Zealand Air Force’s No. 40 Squadron.

The C-130J Hercules have a 40.41m wingspan, are 34.4m long, have a top speed of 330 knots and can carry a maximum of 21 tonnes.

You can watch a video of the Hercules C-130J’s first test flights here: https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=wvkNHWt-ZCc&feature=youtu.be

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 