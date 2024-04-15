Finance Minister Travels To Washington DC

Finance Minister Nicola Willis will travel to the United States on Tuesday to attend a meeting of the Five Finance Ministers group, with counterparts from Australia, the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

“I am looking forward to meeting with our Five Finance partners on how we can work together to navigate global economic challenges our nations are all facing. I am also looking forward to discussing our approach to rebuilding New Zealand’s economy, including through free and open trade.

“As a small advanced economy, engaging in-person with our close partners is critical for strengthening economic co-operation,” Nicola Willis says.

This is the second in-person meeting of the Five Finance Ministers, after the first took place in Washington DC last year.

While in Washington, Nicola Willis will also attend the Spring meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank.

The annual meetings gather worldwide finance ministers, treasurers, central bankers and relevant stakeholders to discuss the global economy, development, and shared challenges and opportunities.

“The Spring meetings are a great opportunity for New Zealand to demonstrate its engagement in international institutions, advance our finance objectives, and share views on global and domestic issues,” Nicola Willis says.

Nicola Willis will also engage in bilateral meetings with ministers from South East Asia and small advanced economies, before returning to New Zealand on 21 April.

© Scoop Media

