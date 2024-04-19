Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

$41m To Support Clean Energy In South East Asia

Friday, 19 April 2024, 5:02 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Rt Hon Christopher Luxon
Prime Minister

Hon Simon Watts
Minister of Climate Change

New Zealand is demonstrating its commitment to reducing global greenhouse emissions, and supporting clean energy transition in South East Asia, through a contribution of NZ$41 million (US$25 million) in climate finance to the Asian Development Bank (ADB)-led Energy Transition Mechanism (ETM).

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and Climate Change Minister Simon Watts announced the initiative in Manila today.

“The ETM is a transformative initiative that uses public and private finance to accelerate the retirement and repurposing of fossil fuel plants and replace them with cleaner, renewable sources of energy,” says Mr Luxon.

“Urgent action to significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions is needed to get on track for 1.5°C and minimise the worst impacts of climate change.

“Today’s announcement responds to this call for action, and represents a significant investment in supporting our partners in South East Asia to accelerate action on our shared priorities.

“New Zealand’s contribution to the ETM supports South East Asia’s ambition for an accelerated transition from fossil fuels to clean energy, while ensuring this transformation is fair and equitable.”

Mr Watts says New Zealand’s investment will have an initial focus on Indonesia, the Philippines and Viet Nam and will mobilise significant public and private finance needed for clean energy transition, including through supporting the Just Energy Transition Partnerships being led by the Group of Seven partners.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

“In implementing the ETM, the ADB is taking a considered, methodical and comprehensive approach to addressing the hugely complex - but critical - challenge of just energy transition, and we welcome their leadership, collaboration and ambition,” says Mr Watts

The ETM contribution complements New Zealand’s extensive programme of development support for renewable energy in South East Asia; including a long history of providing technical assistance and skills and capacity building support for geothermal and renewable energy development in the region.

New Zealand is the third financing partner to join a trust fund for the ETM, after Japan and Germany.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 