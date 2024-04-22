Humanitarian Support For Ethiopia And Somalia

Rt Hon Winston Peters

Minister of Foreign Affairs

New Zealand is contributing NZ$7 million to support communities affected by severe food insecurity and other urgent humanitarian needs in Ethiopia and Somalia, Foreign Minister Rt Hon Winston Peters announced today.

“Over 21 million people are in need of humanitarian assistance across Ethiopia, with a further 6.9 million people in need in Somalia. New Zealand remains deeply concerned for people in both countries impacted by conflict as well as other overlapping crises including climate-related shocks and disease outbreaks,” Mr Peters says.

To help meet urgent needs New Zealand is partnering with the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), the United Nations’ Ethiopia Humanitarian Fund, and New Zealand NGOs under the New Zealand Disaster Response Partnership.

“Our contributions to the ICRC will support its provision of healthcare support, food and essential items, and protection in Ethiopia and Somalia.

“Our New Zealand based NGO partners will work with their in-country partners to respond to acute food-insecurity in both countries. The Ethiopia Humanitarian Fund is providing a broad range of protection and assistance to meet priority needs in Ethiopia,” Mr Peters says.

