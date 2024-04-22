Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Humanitarian Support For Ethiopia And Somalia

Monday, 22 April 2024, 1:13 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Rt Hon Winston Peters
Minister of Foreign Affairs

New Zealand is contributing NZ$7 million to support communities affected by severe food insecurity and other urgent humanitarian needs in Ethiopia and Somalia, Foreign Minister Rt Hon Winston Peters announced today.

“Over 21 million people are in need of humanitarian assistance across Ethiopia, with a further 6.9 million people in need in Somalia. New Zealand remains deeply concerned for people in both countries impacted by conflict as well as other overlapping crises including climate-related shocks and disease outbreaks,” Mr Peters says.

To help meet urgent needs New Zealand is partnering with the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), the United Nations’ Ethiopia Humanitarian Fund, and New Zealand NGOs under the New Zealand Disaster Response Partnership.

“Our contributions to the ICRC will support its provision of healthcare support, food and essential items, and protection in Ethiopia and Somalia.

“Our New Zealand based NGO partners will work with their in-country partners to respond to acute food-insecurity in both countries. The Ethiopia Humanitarian Fund is providing a broad range of protection and assistance to meet priority needs in Ethiopia,” Mr Peters says.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 