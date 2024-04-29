Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Parliament

NZTA App First Step Towards Digital Driver Licence

Monday, 29 April 2024, 4:55 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Simeon Brown
Minister of Transport

Hon Judith Collins KC
Minister for Digitising Government

The new NZ Transport Agency (NZTA) App is a secure ‘one stop shop’ to provide the services drivers need, Transport Minister Simeon Brown and Digitising Government Minister Judith Collins say.

“The NZTA App will enable an easier way for Kiwis to pay for Vehicle Registration and Road User Charges (RUC). It will also display expiry dates for cars’ Warrants of Fitness, Vehicle Registrations and RUC end distance,” Mr Brown says.

“Future App updates will also allow users to easily pay tolls and view their vehicles’ safety ratings.”

The rollout of the App will also pave the way for the Government to deliver a Digital Driver Licence in New Zealand.

“Cutting out unnecessary bureaucracy and delivering the services New Zealanders need in a convenient and timely way is a priority for this Government, and the way we can do that is by delivering digital solutions,” Mr Brown says.

“This App will reduce the barriers for Kiwis who want to interact with transport public services, making government more accessible.”

“The Digital Drivers Licence is an important step towards digitising Government, which will ultimately lead us to better digital services and better outcomes for the public,” Ms Collins says.

“I want to encourage New Zealand drivers to help us with testing this new App. Your engagement and feedback will help greatly improve functionality of the services and information available before a version is released to app stores in coming months.”

From Monday, users can visit here for details about how to download the Beta NZTA App.

