Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Surprise: Landlord Tax Cuts Don’t Trickle Down

Tuesday, 30 April 2024, 11:45 am
Press Release: Green Party

The Green Party is renewing its call for rent controls following reports of rental prices hitting an all-time high.

“Landlords are the only people who are being well-served by our Government. People who rent are already struggling with sky high rents – and can see very clearly the lie that tax cuts for landlords will trickle down to help,” says Green Party Housing spokesperson Tamatha Paul.

Properties on Trade Me’s rental index have risen by an average of $50 in the last year, bringing the national median rental price to $650.

“The government has given landlords a $2.9 billion tax break at a time when rents are skyrocketing and families are struggling to put food on the table. Landlords are laughing their way to the bank.

“An increasing number of people in New Zealand have no choice but to rent. If we want renting to be attractive, dignified and affordable, we need controls on rent increases, a rental warrant of fitness, and to urgently build new housing.

“The Government must stop tipping the playing field so heavily in landlords’ favour. Rental housing is in a dire and deteriorating state and requires urgent action.

“For decades, successive governments have normalised sub-standard housing in Aotearoa that is so bad it hospitalises people with preventable illnesses. Thousands of children are admitted to hospital each year from living in damp, mouldy homes.

“Housing is a human right. We can and must ensure it is afforded to all,” says Tamatha Paul.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Green Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 