Surprise: Landlord Tax Cuts Don’t Trickle Down

The Green Party is renewing its call for rent controls following reports of rental prices hitting an all-time high.

“Landlords are the only people who are being well-served by our Government. People who rent are already struggling with sky high rents – and can see very clearly the lie that tax cuts for landlords will trickle down to help,” says Green Party Housing spokesperson Tamatha Paul.

Properties on Trade Me’s rental index have risen by an average of $50 in the last year, bringing the national median rental price to $650.

“The government has given landlords a $2.9 billion tax break at a time when rents are skyrocketing and families are struggling to put food on the table. Landlords are laughing their way to the bank.

“An increasing number of people in New Zealand have no choice but to rent. If we want renting to be attractive, dignified and affordable, we need controls on rent increases, a rental warrant of fitness, and to urgently build new housing.

“The Government must stop tipping the playing field so heavily in landlords’ favour. Rental housing is in a dire and deteriorating state and requires urgent action.

“For decades, successive governments have normalised sub-standard housing in Aotearoa that is so bad it hospitalises people with preventable illnesses. Thousands of children are admitted to hospital each year from living in damp, mouldy homes.

“Housing is a human right. We can and must ensure it is afforded to all,” says Tamatha Paul.

