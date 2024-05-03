Have Your Say On Contracts Of Insurance Bill

The Chairperson of the Finance and Expenditure Committee is calling for public submissions on the Contracts of Insurance Bill. The bill seeks to enable consumers and businesses to effectively protect themselves against risk, while minimising costs and impacts on insurers' willingness to provide insurance in New Zealand.

Tell the Finance and Expenditure Committee what you think:

Make a submission on the bill by 11.59pm on 3 June 2024.

For more details about the bill:

