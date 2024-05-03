Have Your Say On Contracts Of Insurance Bill

The Chairperson of the Finance and Expenditure Committee
is calling for public submissions on the Contracts of
Insurance Bill. The bill seeks to enable consumers and
businesses to effectively protect themselves against risk,
while minimising costs and impacts on insurers' willingness
to provide insurance in New Zealand.
Tell the Finance
and Expenditure Committee what you think:
