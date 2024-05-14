Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Minister Welcomes Police Gang Unit

Tuesday, 14 May 2024, 11:53 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Mark Mitchell
Minister of Police

Today’s announcement by Police Commissioner Andrew Coster of a National Gang Unit and district Gang Disruption Units will help deliver on the coalition Government’s pledge to restore law and order and crack down on criminal gangs, Police Minister Mark Mitchell says.

“The National Gang Unit and Gang Disruption Units will bring to bear the highest levels of Police expertise in targeting and harassing gang members and make maximum use of new tools brought in by this Government to suppress and contain the misery that gangs cause.

“Gangs exist only to cause and perpetuate violence and misery in our communities. New Zealanders need only look at the fatal shooting in Ponsonby recently by a gang member to see the impact that a 73 per cent increase in gang membership from 2017 to 2023 has had on violent crime in our communities.

“The establishment of a National Gang Unit extends on the work already done by Operation Cobalt and will build operational capability when combatting gangs. In addition, Police are investing in Gang Disruption Units at a district level to identify, target and catch priority gang offenders.

“It is totally unacceptable that there is a group in society that believes it is above the law. We back our Police to tackle gangs and welcome their initiative in announcing both the new National Gang Unit and district Gang Disruption Units.

“This announcement comes off the back of Police’s significant operation to control the recent Killer Beez convoy from Taupo to Auckland with a renewed focus on protecting the rights of law-abiding citizens over and above the rights of gang members, including the deployment of the Eagle helicopter.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

“We have a plan to recruit 500 additional Police and we’re giving them powers to crack down on gang offending, introducing legislation to ban all gang insignia in public, create greater powers to stop criminal gangs from gathering in groups and communicating, and give greater weight to gang membership at sentencing.

“The Government is firmly focused on restoring law and order and today’s announcement from Police is a big part of that.”

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 