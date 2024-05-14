Pam’s Plant-based Creamy Pasta Bake Recalled Due To Possible Foreign Matter

New Zealand Food Safety (NZFS) is supporting Foodstuffs Own Brand in its recall of Pam’s Plant-based creamy pasta bake as the product may contain foreign matter (metal).

All batches and all dates are affected by this recall. The affected product is sold at selected Four Square, Gilmours, New World, PAK’nSAVE, Trents and Raeward Fresh stores nationwide.

Visit New Zealand Food Safety’s recall page for more information about batch details and photographs of the affected product.

“If you have bought any of the affected product, do not consume it,” says NZFS acting deputy director-general Jenny Bishop. “It can be returned to the place of purchase for a refund. Should you be unable to do this, throw it out.”

“If you or your family member have consumed any of this product and are concerned for your health, contact your health professional, or call Healthline on 0800 611 116 for free advice.”

New Zealand Food Safety has not received any notifications of associated injury.

The products have been removed from store shelves and have not been exported.

The products under recall were identified through routine testing, and there have been no reports of associated illness.

“As is our usual practice, NZFS will work with Pam’s to understand how the contamination occurred and prevent its recurrence,” Ms Bishop said.

The vast majority of food sold in New Zealand is safe, but sometimes problems can occur. Help keep yourself and your family safe by subscribing to our recall alerts. Information on how to subscribe is on the NZFS food recall page.

