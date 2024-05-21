David MacLeod, National MP Files New Candidate Return

National’s New Plymouth MP David MacLeod has filed a new Return of Electorate Candidate Donations, Expenses and Loans for the 2023 General Election with the Electoral Commission after he mistakenly failed to declare 19 candidate donations.

“This error was inadvertent. I mistakenly thought the return was for 2023 only, and the 2022 donations had already been filed. Clearly, I was wrong,” says Mr MacLeod.

“I am extremely disappointed in myself for making this error.”

Mr MacLeod received 18 candidate donations worth $168,335 in 2022 when he first became the National Party candidate.

“Because of a misunderstanding that the return was for 2023 only, both the information supplied to the Party for my return and my completed return to the Electoral Commission did not include the 2022 donations.

“I signed the return believing it was only meant to cover the 2023 year. This was my mistake and I apologise,” he says.

The error was picked up by the National Party last week as part of the Party’s annual consolidation of accounts. Mr MacLeod immediately conducted a full audit of his 2022 and 2023 expenses and donations.

“I had always fully intended for these donations to be made public. I wrote to all the donors indicating that any donations over $1,500 would be made public. My electorate team had flagged most of the donations with the National Party and the total amount of them was included in my electorate’s financial accounts.”

In the audit process Mr MacLeod was also made aware of one donation of $10,000 in 2023 which had not been disclosed to the National Party and therefore was not included on the 2023 Return.

“I am very disappointed in myself. I apologise to my constituents, the National Party, and the New Zealand public.

“I entered politics to represent my community and make the country a better place and I am still committed to that.”

Statement from National Leader Christopher Luxon

“We are taking the matter very seriously. It is imperative that all National Party MPs comply with the law and meet our high expectations,” says Mr Luxon.

“David has failed to meet the high standards we expect of our MPs.

“I’ve decided that it is appropriate for David to be stood down immediately from roles on both the Environment and Finance and Expenditure Select Committees.”

Candidates’ Return – Candidates’ Return of Electorate Candidate Donations, Expenses and Loans for the 2023 General Election were due with the Electoral Commission on 14 February 2024. Mr MacLeod signed his return on the belief it was for 2023 donations only and it went to the Commission on 13 February. The issue relates to Mr MacLeod’s candidate donations only - not party donations.

Note:

Timeline:

February 13, 2024 – David MacLeod’s Return of Electorate Candidate Donations, Expenses and Loans for the 2023 General Election is filed with the Electoral Commission.

May 13, 2024 – The National Party’s annual consolidation of accounts picks up a discrepancy in David MacLeod’s return and contacts his electorate team.

May 14, 2024 – David MacLeod launches an investigation and goes back through all his records. National Leader Christopher Luxon is informed there may be an issue.

May 15-19, 2024 – David MacLeod continues his investigation and works towards filing a new return.

May 20, 2024 – David MacLeod files a new return with the Electoral Commission.

Mr MacLeod’s new return declares $207,662 in candidate donations. The original return included $29,268. The audit also picked up a $59 discrepancy in one of the donations in 2023 which has also been corrected.

