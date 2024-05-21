2024 Register Of Pecuniary and other Specified Interests presented

The 2024 Register of Pecuniary and Other Specified Interests of Members of Parliament was presented in the House today. It summarises members’ financial interests as at 31 January 2024.

Since 2005, Parliament’s Standing Orders have provided a system for members of Parliament to register their financial interests. The summaries record members’ interests in 14 categories, including directorships, trusts, investments, debts, and gifts.

The Register provides transparency of, and accountability about, members’ interests, thereby strengthening public trust and confidence in parliamentary processes and decision-making.

Visit the Parliament website to view the Register.

https://www.parliament.nz/en/mps-and-electorates/members-financial-interests/

