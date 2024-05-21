Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

2024 Register Of Pecuniary and other Specified Interests presented

Tuesday, 21 May 2024, 2:45 pm
Press Release: NZ House of Representatives

The 2024 Register of Pecuniary and Other Specified Interests of Members of Parliament was presented in the House today. It summarises members’ financial interests as at 31 January 2024.

Since 2005, Parliament’s Standing Orders have provided a system for members of Parliament to register their financial interests. The summaries record members’ interests in 14 categories, including directorships, trusts, investments, debts, and gifts.

The Register provides transparency of, and accountability about, members’ interests, thereby strengthening public trust and confidence in parliamentary processes and decision-making.

Visit the Parliament website to view the Register.

https://www.parliament.nz/en/mps-and-electorates/members-financial-interests/

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from NZ House of Representatives on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 