NZ Lotteries Commission Board Appointments

Hon Brooke van Velden

Minister of Internal Affairs

Internal Affairs Minister Brooke van Velden has today announced Mark Todd as the new Chair of the NZ Lotteries Commission Board and two new board appointments.

“It’s with great pleasure I announce Mark Todd as the new chair replacing Roger Sharp who retires from the board on 31 August,” Ms van Velden says.

Mark has been a commissioner on the board since 2019 and is currently in his third term. He also chairs the Audit and Risk Committee.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank Roger for his service over the past four years. I wish him all the very best.”

“In addition, I am pleased to announce the new appointments of two new commissioners, Angela Dixon and Talia Anderson-Town who will both join the board on 1 June.”

The board plays a significant role for New Zealanders in our communities. They promote, organise, and conduct New Zealand lotteries, make rules regulating the conduct of those lotteries, and distribute all profits to sporting, cultural and other community recipients via the Lotteries Grants Board.

The board has a commitment to continue to responsibly grow its profits and maximise its distributions to the Lottery Grants Board.

“I have previously expressed to the board that it is paramount that minimal harm is created from Lotto NZ’s products, and that any impact created from its products can be sufficiently monitored.”

“It is important that Lotto NZ employs responsible and efficient financial management to ensure that returns to the community are maximised. I expect the new chair and commissioners will continue this approach.”

Mr Todd has a background in finance and commerce. He is a professional director with an executive career of over 25 years, primarily in the retail sector and including senior executive and director roles for Australasian outdoor brand retailer Kathmandu. His other current directorships include City Care, DairyNZ and Apex Water Ltd.

Angela Dixon is an independent director with significant financial and commercial experience. Her expertise includes investments, audit and risk and digital technology innovation. Mrs Dixon has 17 years in executive level finance and strategic roles, including Chief Finance and Information Officer and Acting CEO at Public Trust. She has strong governance experience and is the current Chair of the Audit & Risk Committee for Union Medical Benefits Society Limited (UniMed) and Chair of the Risk Committee for AIG NZ Ltd. Mrs Dixon is also currently a Finance Specialist at Kalimena Advisory Ltd.

Talia Anderson-Town is a qualified Chartered Accountant with 18 years of audit experience. She is the current owner and director of Silks Audit Chartered Accountants Limited. She brings strong commercial and financial governance experience as well as experience on charitable, community based and public sector boards. Ms Anderson -Town is currently Chair of the Audit and Risk Committee at PHARMAC and Chair of the Whanganui Local Committee for Chartered Accountant Australia New Zealand. Ms Anderson-Town is also an Appointed Auditor of the Officer of the Auditor General and Licensed Auditor registered with the Financial Markets Authority.

