Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Government Missing In Action On Pasifika Issues

Thursday, 30 May 2024, 3:22 pm
Press Release: Green Party

This year’s Budget reflects the heartlessness of the Coalition Government when it comes to Pasifika, according to the Green Party’s Te Mātāwaka (Māori and Pasifika) caucus.

“I can summarise this Budget in one word: pathetic,” says Teanau Tuiono, the Green Party Spokesperson for Pacific Peoples.

“The Minister couldn’t even muster the energy to put out a press release - the Government is missing in action on Pasifika issues. Our communities deserve more.

“It’s not just cuts to frontline public health and education services that hurt Pasifika. It’s also other stuff like refusing to guarantee ongoing funding for the free school lunch programme which helped kids from struggling families to get to, and get through, school.

“We’ve already seen how Māori and Pasifika are adversely affected by the coalition government’s reactionary policies, such as reintroducing 90-day employment trial periods and scrapping Fair Pay Agreements.

“The Government's policies will hit Pasifika communities particularly hard. These are people for whom trust in the government is already low - this Government needed to deliver and have failed.

“The Greens value the enormous economic, cultural, and social contributions of Pasifika to Aotearoa New Zealand and will continue to speak out for Pasifika because, as the Budget underlines, this Government lacks a heart for the needs of Pacific communities,” says Teanau Tuiono.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Green Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 