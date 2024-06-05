Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Special: Up To 25% Off Scoop Pro Learn More
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Environment Cuts Show Govt’s Disregard For Future Generations

Wednesday, 5 June 2024, 4:20 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Labour Party

Cutting a third of the staff at Ministry for the Environment will undermine years of work to clean up our fresh water and reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and leave us unprepared for a changing climate.

“It shows the Government’s disregard for future generations,” Labour environment spokesperson Rachel Brooking said.

“More than 300 proposed job cuts at the Ministry for the Environment will leave us in the lurch as we try to become more resilient to the effects of climate change, as well as undo all the work done to ensure a healthy environment for future generations.”

The Ministry for the Environment leads work on reducing New Zealand’s emissions, adapting to a changing climate, dealing with waste, and resource management policy among other things. It is proposing to cut 303 FTEs on top of 200 unfilled vacancies.

“This is up to another 300 people who are paying the price so National can give $2.9 billion in tax cuts to landlords,” Rachel Brooking said.

“The cuts come as the Government is trying to push through fast track legislation that works against the environment instead of with it, make sweeping changes to the Resource Management Act that will allow destructive coal mining, and undo years of work to clean up our rivers. It’s clear they don’t understand there is no healthy economy without a healthy environment.

“In slashing jobs by one third, the National Government is demonstrating how it’s only interested in short term profit, and not the long-term health of our country.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Labour Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 