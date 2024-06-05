Christopher Luxon Promised He Wouldn’t Take Workers’ Sick Leave

Today’s announcement that would see some workers’ entitlement to sick leave reduce flies in the face of yet another promise National made during the election campaign.

“Christopher Luxon was asked during the campaign if he’d reduce sick leave, to which his response was rightly ‘absolutely not,’” Labour workplace relations and safety spokesperson Camilla Belich said.

“Now a Minister in his Government has announced plans to do exactly that for people who work part time. How many promises can one Government break?

“Labour had a review of the Holidays Act underway, to make it less complicated and cumbersome for business. But key to its success is not to reduce entitlements like sick leave or holiday pay.

“The proposals announced by the Minister today would reduce sick leave for part time workers because it would be pro rata.

“It is also more likely affect Māori, Pasifika and women, often mothers, disproportionately.

“Sick leave already accounts for part time work and this should not be reduced. I am calling on the government to scrap this terrible policy before it goes any further,” Camilla Belich said.

