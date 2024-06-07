Te Pāti Māori Write To PM And Police Seeking Investigation

The Co-Leaders of Te Pāti Māori have written to the Prime Minister, the Police Commissioner and Minister of Police seeking the Police lead an urgent investigation into the allegations made against Te Pāti Māori.

“Whilst we have welcomed the independent review initiated by Statistics New Zealand, we consider that given our knowledge, these allegations are frivolous but require police to sanction our view,” said Party President John Tamihere.

“We have asked the journalist to front with the evidence on behalf of those making the allegations. They have not.

“We welcome an immediate investigation into these allegations to once again prove our innocence, and to highlight the bias in media,” concluded Tamihere.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

