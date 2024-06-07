Good Progress On Reducing Passport Wait Times

Hon Brooke van Velden

Minister of Internal Affairs

Internal Affairs Minister Brooke van Velden says the Department of Internal Affairs [DIA] is making considerable progress in reducing passport wait times and is on track to meet the service goals it announced in May.

“Over the past month, the DIA has consistently issued more passports than applications received, which has seen the passport application queue reduce by more than 8,100 applications [a 15 per cent reduction] since the beginning of May.

The current median wait time is 29 days for standard passport applications and 3 days for urgent applications, which is the long-term standard for urgent passports.

“I’m advised that last week, 35 per cent of passports were issued within 2 weeks and 73 per cent of passports were issued within 6 weeks.

“Wait times are reducing.

“On 29 May the DIA updated their advice on passport issuing timeframes asking customers to allow up to 8 weeks for a passport to be issued for a standard passport. This is a reduction of 2 weeks wait time from previous advice.

“An upgrade to the passport processing software in March caused unexpected delays to passport processing times. This was of significant concern to me as I’m aware of the stress and uncertainty passport issuing delays causes to Kiwis intending to travel internationally for both personal and business reasons. I asked for on-going updates on this issue until it is resolved.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“While good progress has been made, there are further improvements to come. DIA officials have assured me that reducing passport wait times is a priority and processing productivity has increased.”

By the end of June, the DIA aims to issue 50 per cent of all passports within 2 weeks, and 75 per cent of all passports within 6 weeks. By the end of July, it expects 75 per cent of passports to be issued within 2 weeks and 95 per cent within 6 weeks. Targets for September are over 90 per cent of passports issued within 2 weeks.

Notes:

The Department’s advice to Kiwis for getting their passports quickly:

· As soon as you start planning your trip, check if you need to apply for a passport.

· Renewing or Applying for a passport online is the easiest, fastest way to get a New Zealand passport.

· Check the passports website for advice on how to take your passport photo and use the online photo checker.

· For the latest info about passports cost, processing timeframes and delivery times, visit the passports website.

· Consider the processing timeframes when applying for your passport and allow extra time for delivery.

For the most up to date information on Passports timeframes go to the Passport dedicated website Official Home | New Zealand Passports

© Scoop Media

