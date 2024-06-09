Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Government To Add Oil And Gas To Climate Fire

Sunday, 9 June 2024, 12:56 pm
Press Release: Green Party

The Government deciding to lift the oil and gas ban in the middle of a climate crisis is a severe step backwards that will have serious consequences for our future.

“The Government is tipping oil and gas onto the climate crisis fire, lining the pockets of fossil fuel companies, while everyone else will pick up the bill,” says Green Party co-leader Chlöe Swarbrick.

“Today’s announcement is the latest episode of this Government putting profit before people and planet.

“Iwi Māori and community have mobilised against fossil fuel companies before and won. And we’ll do it again.

“Just yesterday, tens of thousands marched in opposition to this Government’s anti-climate, anti-democracy, anti-Te Tiriti agenda. This people’s movement is more powerful, resilient and long-standing than any Government.

“New Zealanders care about each other and the planet we live on. It’s that simple.

“We can have a more sustainable and efficient economy by prioritising clean energy that works with the environment, not against it. Renewable energy provides us with a pathway to the sustainable future we know we need in order to curb the impacts of climate change.

“The science is clear that fossil fuels must stay in the ground to limit global warming within 1.5 degrees of warming. This Government’s actions are anti-science and show a flagrant disregard for international climate commitments which could lead to huge costs down the line.

“The climate crisis is the defining issue of our time. If Christopher Luxon is unwilling to look in the mirror and deal with the gap between his rhetoric and the reality of his government’s actions, the least he could do is face up to the New Zealanders he’s selling down the river,” says Chlöe Swarbrick.

© Scoop Media

