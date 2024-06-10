Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Chinese Premier Li Qiang To Visit New Zealand

Monday, 10 June 2024, 4:09 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Rt Hon Christopher Luxon
Prime Minister

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon has announced that Chinese Premier Li Qiang will visit New Zealand later this week.

“I look forward to warmly welcoming Premier Li in New Zealand. The Premier’s visit is a valuable opportunity for exchanges on areas of cooperation between New Zealand and China,” Mr Luxon says.

“China is New Zealand’s largest trading partner, with two-way trade worth almost $38 billion last year. From innovative agri-tech and high-quality food, to creative industries, and world class tourism and education, New Zealand has a lot to offer China.

“I am confident that trade with China will continue to grow, supporting the Government’s goal to double the value of exports in the next decade.”

Premier Li’s visit marks 10 years since the conclusion of the New Zealand China Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

“New Zealand and China engage where we have shared interests, and we speak frankly and constructively with each other where we have differences. Our relationship is significant, complex, and resilient,” Mr Luxon says.

“The challenging global outlook makes it vital that we are sharing perspectives and engaging China on key issues that matter to New Zealand.”

Premier Li will receive a ceremonial welcome in Wellington, followed by bilateral talks with the Prime Minister and an official dinner. Engagements in Wellington and Auckland will focus on important areas of cooperation including innovative business, agri-tech, education, and people-to-people connections.

This is the first visit to New Zealand by a Premier from China since a visit by the former Premier Li Keqiang in 2017.

