New Zealand To Attend ‘Summit On Peace In Ukraine’ In Switzerland

Tuesday, 11 June 2024, 1:07 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

New Zealand will be represented at the Summit on Peace in Ukraine by Minister Mark Mitchell in Switzerland later this week.

“New Zealand strongly supports Ukraine’s efforts to build a comprehensive, just, and lasting peace,” Foreign Minister Winston Peters says.

“Minister Mitchell is a senior Cabinet Minister and a former Minister of Defence. His travel to Switzerland for this summit demonstrates the New Zealand Government’s continued solidarity with Ukraine and engagement with Ukraine’s ten-point peace formula.

“In discussion with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Kuleba on 27 May, we informed him that New Zealand would be sending a senior minister to the Peace Summit to underscore the significance of this event,’ says Mr Peters.

Mr Mitchell leaves for Switzerland on Friday 14 June, and will take part in discussions with world leaders on 15-16 June at the summit venue of Burgenstock, near Lucerne.

Mr Mitchell will arrive back in New Zealand on 18 June.

