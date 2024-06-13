Chair Appointments For NZSO, CNZ And NZ On Air

Minister Paul Goldsmith is making major leadership changes within both his Arts and Media portfolios.

“I am delighted to announce Carmel Walsh will be officially stepping into the role of Chair of the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra, having been acting Chair since April,” Arts Minister Paul Goldsmith says.

“Carmel is a longstanding member of the NZSO Board, and is a former board member of the New Zealand Opera School and NZTrio.

“She carries with her a deep passion for the arts, great understanding of the NZSO and expertise as an experienced barrister and solicitor.

“I look forward to Carmel championing our national orchestra and continuing to foster some of New Zealand’s leading musical talents.

“I am also pleased to announce Kent Gardner as the new Chair of Creative New Zealand.

“Kent brings with him a wealth of governance experience through previous roles as Chair of Jasper and as a member of the Te Papa Foundation.

“He was also formerly a patron of the Royal Academy of Arts, Royal Academy of Dramatic Art and The Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre in the United Kingdom.”

In his capacity as Media and Communications Minister, Mr Goldsmith is appointing Andrew Caisley as Chair of New Zealand On Air.

“Andrew has longstanding experience in governance roles in the creative sector, serving as both member and or Chair of the NZ Book Council, Playmarket, the Indian Ink Theatre Trust, and Q Theatre Trust,” Mr Goldsmith says.

“He has also served as a member of Creative New Zealand and the New Zealand Film and Literature Board Review.”

