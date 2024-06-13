Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Special: Up To 25% Off Scoop Pro Learn More
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Risks Far Outweigh Rewards In Speed Limit Increases

Thursday, 13 June 2024, 1:07 pm
Press Release: Green Party

The coalition’s careless approach to speed limits will come at the cost of community safety and see our road toll continue to climb.

“An absence of evidence and a moral compass gone missing are driving this Government’s agenda against safe speeds,” says Green Party Transport spokesperson Julie Anne Genter.

“The evidence is clear; unsafe speed limits result in a higher chance of crashes occurring and loved ones being unnecessarily lost. All of this, for the sake of mere minutes or even seconds being shaved off travel times. The risks completely outweigh the reward.

“State Highway 5 avoided a staggering 34 serious crashes the year after it reduced its speed limit to 80km/h. State Highway 6 saw an 80 per cent reduction in deaths by prioritising safety over speed. The OECD has made clear that speed is the most significant contributor to our road toll, with 73 percent of road trauma happening on roads with speed limits higher than 80km/h.

“The Government's fixation with faster, more dangerous roads is the real ideological problem here. It is high time evidence was prioritised over the shallow soundbite policy that has characterised the course of this Government.

“If the Government was serious about enhancing the efficiency of our transport network, it would invest in public transport, rail for people and freight as well as walking and cycling to ease congestion.

“These investments would save people significantly more time than the average 20 seconds saved by upping urban speed limits to 50km/h or the four minutes saved by reversing speed limit changes on a journey nearly 2 hours long on State Highway 6.

“The time savings are small enough that people would not notice - an increase around 1-3% of the journey time, if that. What people do notice is when a loved one doesn’t come home.

“We can build a more efficient transport network whilst putting people first. The solutions are at our fingertips,” says Julie Anne Genter.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Green Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 