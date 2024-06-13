NZ Involvement In Joint Israeli Military Exercise Must Be Stopped

Speaking from Hawai’i, Te Pāti Māori co-leader, Debbie Ngarewa-Packer, has denounced New Zealand’s involvement in Military Training Exercise RIMPAC where the Defence Force will participate alongside Israeli forces.

“We must not be silent about New Zealand’s role in the violent colonisation of Palestine and the Pacific. This government must immediately withdraw the New Zealand Defence Force’s (NZDF) participation in RIMPAC.

“RIMPAC is the largest weapons convention in the world. Since 2018 it has provided a forum for Israel to sell surveillance equipment and military training to other countries.

“RIMPAC allows Israel to directly profit from the destruction of Native lands. We are standing in solidarity with the people of Hawai’i who are calling for all countries to boycott US sponsored war games.

“The United States is an illegal occupation in Hawai’i. Kānaka Maoli did not cede and did not consent for their islands to be used as a Pacific military base.

Exercise Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) will see 25,000 personnel and 29 nations participate in a military exercise in and the around the Hawaiian Islands between June 26 to August 4.

“Participating with the likes of Israel and the United States makes this government an accomplice to genocide.

“Te Pāti Māori is urging the Foreign Minister to find a conscience and withdraw the defence force immediately,” said Ngarewa-Packer.

