NZ And China Launch Services Trade Negotiations

Hon Todd McClay

Minister for Trade

Trade Minister Todd McClay, and China’s Commerce Minister Wang Wentao, today announced the official launch of Negotiations on Services Trade between the two countries.

“The Government is focused on opening doors for services exporters to grow the New Zealand’s economy,” Mr McClay says.

As part of the 2022 New Zealand-China Free Trade Agreement Upgrade Protocol, New Zealand and China agreed to enter into negotiations on services aimed at progressing trade between both countries.

“The New Zealand-China trading relationship is significant, worth over $38 billion in two-way trade.

“New Zealand is pleased to see a strong recovery in our services trade with China, with New Zealand’s services exports totalling $2.33 billion in 2023.”

“The negotiations will focus on updating the rules for trade in services between the two countries. The opportunities for kiwi services companies in China are significant. The launch of negotiations today is an important step to realising this opportunity,” Mr McClay says.

