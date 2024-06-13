Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Special: Up To 25% Off Scoop Pro Learn More
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

NZ And China Launch Services Trade Negotiations

Thursday, 13 June 2024, 5:53 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Todd McClay
Minister for Trade

Trade Minister Todd McClay, and China’s Commerce Minister Wang Wentao, today announced the official launch of Negotiations on Services Trade between the two countries.

“The Government is focused on opening doors for services exporters to grow the New Zealand’s economy,” Mr McClay says.

As part of the 2022 New Zealand-China Free Trade Agreement Upgrade Protocol, New Zealand and China agreed to enter into negotiations on services aimed at progressing trade between both countries.

“The New Zealand-China trading relationship is significant, worth over $38 billion in two-way trade.

“New Zealand is pleased to see a strong recovery in our services trade with China, with New Zealand’s services exports totalling $2.33 billion in 2023.”

“The negotiations will focus on updating the rules for trade in services between the two countries. The opportunities for kiwi services companies in China are significant. The launch of negotiations today is an important step to realising this opportunity,” Mr McClay says.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 