Government Boosts Agriculture And Food Trade With China

Thursday, 13 June 2024, 5:55 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Todd McClay
Minister for Trade
Minister of Agriculture
Hon Andrew Hoggard
Minister for Food Safety

Trade and Agriculture Minister Todd McClay and Food Safety Minister Andrew Hoggard welcomed outcomes to boost agricultural and food trade between New Zealand and China.

A number of documents were signed today at Government House that will improve the business environment between New Zealand and China, and help reduce barriers, including on infant formula cooperation and the export of kiwiberries.

“The New Zealand-China trading relationship is significant, worth over $38 billion in two-way trade and accounting for nearly 22 per cent of our goods exports,” Mr McClay says.

Infant formula cooperation arrangement

Mr Hoggard has welcomed signing of a new cooperation arrangement for infant formula between China and New Zealand.

“The new infant formula cooperation arrangement demonstrates the strong relationship shared by China and New Zealand,” Mr Hoggard says.

“It will enable infant formula experts in both countries to undertake an active exchange programme to share expertise, knowledge and experience, and strengthen trade ties.”

China is an important market for New Zealand infant formula, with exports reaching more than $1 billion in the year to 30 June 2023.

Mr Hoggard says an important part of the new arrangement is supporting audits of New Zealand infant formula manufacturing premises.

“The new cooperation arrangement will enable the Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) to assist Chinese authorities with audits of New Zealand infant formula manufacturers,” Mr Hoggard says.

“This is a strong demonstration of the trust and confidence China has in New Zealand’s infant formula and food safety systems.”

Finalisation of Kiwiberry export plan

Mr McClay also finalised a new kiwiberry export plan, which enables New Zealand to resume exports of this high-value fruit to China.

“The new kiwiberry export plan is an important step forward for our growers and will enable Chinese consumers to again enjoy our high-quality kiwiberry.”

“The new export plan will provide certainty and a lucrative revenue stream for our kiwiberry growers.”

