High Court Judge Appointed

Hon Judith Collins KC

Attorney-General

Attorney-General Judith Collins today announced the appointment of Auckland King’s Counsel Gregory Peter Blanchard as a High Court Judge.

Justice Blanchard attended the University of Auckland from 1991 to 1995, graduating with an LLB (Honours) and Bachelor of Arts (English). He was a solicitor with the firm that is now Dentons Kensington Swan in Auckland from 1996 to 1999.

In 2000 he moved to the United Kingdom, working for London law firm Baker McKenzie until 2002. He returned to New Zealand in 2003 and rejoined Dentons Kensington Swan, becoming a partner in 2004.

Justice Blanchard became a barrister sole in 2008 and had a wide-ranging commercial litigation practice. He was appointed Queen’s Counsel in 2017.

Justice Blanchard’s appointment takes effect on 1 July and he will sit in Auckland.

