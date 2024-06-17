Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Labour Wishes Marama Davidson Well In Recovery

Monday, 17 June 2024, 1:14 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Labour Party

The Labour Party is sad to hear of Marama Davidson’s breast cancer diagnosis and is wishing her well.

“Receiving health news like this is never easy, and the Labour Party is wishing Marama Davidson the best for her upcoming surgery and recovery,” Labour Leader Chris Hipkins said.

“We tautoko her message – don’t put off being checked. I am relieved for Marama, her family, friends and colleagues by her comment that this was picked up early.

“I am pleased to hear she will return to continue her work as a Member of Parliament, and we look forward to seeing her back later this year.

“Politics can be robust, but we are all human. It’s moments like these that remind us of that,” Chris Hipkins said.

